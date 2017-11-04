Fight Schedule

Nov. 10

At Masonic Temple & Performing Arts Center, Cleveland (SHO), Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans, 10, featherweights; Radzhab Butaev vs. Juan Ruiz, 10, junior middleweights.

Nov. 11

At Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y. (HBO), Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias, 12, middleweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, 12, heavyweights; Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz, 10, junior welterweights.

At SaveMart Center, Fresno, Calif. (ESPN), Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title; Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed, 10, for Ramirez’s WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title; Alex Saucedo vs. Gustavo Vittori, 10, junior welterweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Anthony Dirrell vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights.

Nov. 16

At Cancun, Mexico, Jose Martinez vs. Jesus Martinez, 10, super flyweights.

Nov. 17

At Federal Credit Union Center, Flint, Mich. (FS1), Anthony Dirrell vs. Denis Douglin, 10, super middleweights.

Nov. 18

At SSW Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton vs. Horacio Garcia, 10, featherweights; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jamie Conlan, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title; Zolani Tete vs. Siboniso Gonya, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title; Jono Carroll vs. Declan Geraghty, 10, for Carroll’s IBF East/West Europe super featherweight title; Darryll Williams vs. Lennox Clarke, 10, for Williams’ BBBofC English super middleweight title.

Nov. 21

At St. Petersburg, Fla. (FS1), Devon Alexander vs. Walter Castillo, 10, welterweights; Miguel Cruz vs. David Grayton, 10, welterweights.

At Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Pa., Frank DeAlba vs. Ivan Najera, 10, for the UBF International super featherweight title.

Nov. 24

At Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC minimumweight title.

Nov. 25

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, 12, light heavyweights; Sullivan Barrera vs. Felix Valera, 10, light heavyweights; Jason Sosa vs. Robinson Castellanos, 10 rounds, junior lightweights.

Dec. 2

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali, 12, for Cotto’s WBO World junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Oscar Negrete, 12s, for Vargas’ WBC junior featherweight title.

Dec. 8

At Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah, Fla. (FS1), Jean Pascal vs. Ahmed Elbiali, 10, light heavyweights; Chad Dawson vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 10, light heavyweights.

Dec. 9

At The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO World super featherweight title; Christopher Diaz vs. Casey Ramos, 10, junior lightweights.

At Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (HBO), Orlando Salido vs. Miguel Roman, 10, junior lightweights; Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa, 12, for vacant IBF junior lightweight title; Francisco Vargas vs. Stephen Smith, 10, junior lightweights; Jaime Munguia vs. Steven Martinez, 10, junior middleweights.

Dec. 13

At Brisbane, Australia (ESPN), Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran, 12, for Horn’s WBO welterweight title.

Dec. 16

At Place Bell, Laval, Quebec (HBO), Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux, 12, for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title.

2018 Jan. 13

At TBA, United States (SHO), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson, 12, for Spence’s IBF World welterweight title.

Jan. 16

At Macao, China, Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco, 12, for Nietes’ IBF World flyweight title.

Feb. 24

At Los Angeles, Wisaksil Wangek vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, for Wangek’s WBC World super flyweight title.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.