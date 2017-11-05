Expanded Conference Glance

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|15
|11
|2
|2
|24
|59
|42
|7-1-1
|4-1-1
|4-1-0
|Columbus
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|48
|38
|5-2-0
|4-2-1
|3-0-0
|New Jersey
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|45
|37
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|42
|58
|4-0-1
|4-6-1
|2-0-0
|Ottawa
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|51
|47
|3-3-4
|3-0-1
|2-1-1
|Toronto
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|57
|55
|4-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|Philadelphia
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|47
|43
|3-2-2
|4-4-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|48
|42
|4-0-1
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|Washington
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|43
|46
|2-3-0
|5-3-1
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|6
|7
|2
|14
|47
|52
|4-4-2
|2-3-0
|0-2-2
|Boston
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|34
|37
|4-2-2
|1-2-1
|0-0-1
|Detroit
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|38
|41
|2-2-1
|4-5-0
|2-5-0
|Carolina
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|32
|37
|1-2-2
|3-3-1
|0-0-1
|Montreal
|14
|5
|8
|1
|11
|39
|55
|2-2-1
|3-6-0
|3-0-1
|Florida
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|47
|56
|3-3-2
|1-4-0
|1-3-1
|Buffalo
|14
|4
|8
|2
|10
|35
|53
|1-3-1
|3-5-1
|2-0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|15
|11
|3
|1
|23
|50
|36
|6-1-0
|5-2-1
|3-0-0
|Los Angeles
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|48
|31
|5-0-2
|5-2-0
|1-0-1
|Vegas
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|47
|37
|6-1-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|42
|39
|4-2-1
|3-1-2
|3-0-0
|Colorado
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|44
|41
|5-1-0
|3-4-0
|2-3-0
|San Jose
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|36
|30
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|35
|31
|3-3-2
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|41
|39
|5-1-0
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|Nashville
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|37
|41
|3-1-1
|4-4-1
|3-0-1
|Chicago
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|43
|34
|4-2-1
|3-3-1
|2-4-0
|Calgary
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|30
|34
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|Anaheim
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|40
|43
|3-4-1
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|Minnesota
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|37
|35
|3-3-1
|2-2-1
|1-3-0
|Edmonton
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|30
|39
|3-5-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|15
|2
|12
|1
|5
|39
|62
|1-5-1
|1-7-0
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vegas 5, Ottawa 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, OT
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
Washington 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 6, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, SO
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Chicago 2, Minnesota 0
Dallas 5, Buffalo 1
Arizona 2, Carolina 1, SO
Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Detroit 4, Edmonton 0
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
