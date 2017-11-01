Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36 6-1-0 4-1-1 4-1-0 Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 39 52 4-0-1 4-5-0 2-0-0 New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 4-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30 5-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38 4-0-1 3-4-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41 2-2-4 3-0-1 1-1-1 Toronto 12 7 5 0 14 47 43 4-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Detroit 13 6 6 1 13 37 38 2-2-1 4-4-0 2-4-0 Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 13 41 38 3-2-1 3-4-0 1-0-0 Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33 3-1-2 1-2-1 0-0-1 Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41 1-3-0 4-3-1 1-2-0 Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30 1-2-2 3-2-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47 4-4-2 0-3-0 0-2-2 Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44 3-2-1 1-4-0 1-3-1 Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45 2-2-1 2-5-0 3-0-1 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 1-3-1 2-4-1 2-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30 5-0-0 5-2-1 3-0-0 Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24 4-0-1 5-2-0 1-0-1 Vegas 11 8 3 0 16 41 31 6-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 33 32 3-2-0 3-1-2 2-0-0 Vancouver 11 6 3 2 14 31 27 2-2-2 4-1-0 1-1-0 Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33 4-1-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34 4-2-1 2-3-1 1-4-0 Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33 3-2-1 3-2-0 1-1-0 Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 4-1-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 San Jose 11 6 5 0 12 30 28 3-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31 3-1-1 2-3-1 3-0-1 Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33 2-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 10 4 4 2 10 31 30 2-2-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 Edmonton 11 3 7 1 7 24 36 2-5-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 33 56 0-4-1 1-7-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vegas 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 3

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 2

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

