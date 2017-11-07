201.5
Ex-Colts linebacker Mathis charged with intoxicated driving

By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 5:14 pm 11/07/2017 05:14pm
This booking photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department in Noblesville, Ind., shows Robert Mathis, a former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach. Mathis has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. The misdemeanor charge was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Hamilton Superior Court. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Department via AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

The misdemeanor charge was filed Tuesday in Hamilton Superior Court.

Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel say the 36-year-old Mathis was arrested early Oct. 24 after driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not signaling a turn.

A Colts spokesman says the team has no comment on Mathis being charged. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Mathis.

Mathis retired as a player after last season following a 14-year career with a team-record 123 sacks for the Colts. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He’s now on the Colts coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.

