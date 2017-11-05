ECAC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Union (NY) 3 1 0 6 13 9 5 5 0 Clarkson 2 0 0 4 9 2 6 3 1 Cornell 2 0 0 4 7 5 4 0 0 Dartmouth 2 1 0 4 7 9 2 2 0 Harvard 2 1 0 4 10 5 2 1 0 Yale 2 2 0 4 12 11 2 2 0 Colgate 1 0 1 3 4 1 4 2 4 Brown 1 3 0 2 9 13 1 3 0 Princeton 0 1 1 1 4 5 1 1 1 RPI 0 3 1 1 9 18 1 4 3 St. Lawrence 0 1 1 1 5 7 1 8 1 Quinnipiac 0 2 0 0 2 6 3 3 1

___

Friday’s Games

Clarkson 6, RPI 0

Dartmouth 4, Brown 3

Yale 5, Harvard 2

Colgate 0, Princeton 0

Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1

Union (NY) 3, St. Lawrence 1

Saturday’s Games

Clarkson 3, Union (NY) 2

Dartmouth 3, Yale 1

Harvard 3, Brown 0

Cornell 5, Princeton 4

Colgate 4, Quinnipiac 1

RPI 4, St. Lawrence 4

Friday, Nov. 10

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Dartmouth at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union (NY), 7:30 p.m.

