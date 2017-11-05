ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Union (NY)
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|9
|5
|5
|0
|Clarkson
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Cornell
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|9
|2
|2
|0
|Harvard
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Yale
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|11
|2
|2
|0
|Colgate
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Brown
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|13
|1
|3
|0
|Princeton
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|RPI
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|18
|1
|4
|3
|St. Lawrence
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|1
|8
|1
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|3
|1
___
Clarkson 6, RPI 0
Dartmouth 4, Brown 3
Yale 5, Harvard 2
Colgate 0, Princeton 0
Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1
Union (NY) 3, St. Lawrence 1
Clarkson 3, Union (NY) 2
Dartmouth 3, Yale 1
Harvard 3, Brown 0
Cornell 5, Princeton 4
Colgate 4, Quinnipiac 1
RPI 4, St. Lawrence 4
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Union (NY), 7:30 p.m.
