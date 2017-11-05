Ducks-Sharks Sums

Anaheim 1 0 0 0—1 San Jose 0 0 1 0—2 San Jose won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Anaheim, Perry 3 (Rakell, Grant), 6:23. Penalties_Vermette, ANA, (holding), 8:29; Ritchie, ANA, (slashing), 18:57.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Ward 2 (Goodrow), 11:57. Penalties_Megna, ANA, (hooking), 3:57; DeMelo, SJ, (cross checking), 9:56.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Anaheim 1 (Perry NG, Kase NG, Rakell G, Silfverberg NG, Ritchie NG, Montour NG), San Jose 2 (Pavelski G, Couture NG, Heed NG, Burns NG, Labanc NG, Donskoi G).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-14-5_26. San Jose 12-17-12-4_45.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 1-0-1 (45 shots-44 saves). San Jose, Jones 7-3-0 (26-25).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:48.

Referees_Tim Peel, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Derek Nansen.

