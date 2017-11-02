Devils-Canucks Sum

New Jersey 0 1 1—2 Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, Hayes 3 (Hall), 10:09.

Third Period_2, New Jersey, Stafford 4 (Hall), 19:44.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-8-7_26. Vancouver 11-13-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 6-1-0 (37 shots-37 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 3-3-2 (25-24).

A_16,855 (18,910). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Matt MacPherson.

