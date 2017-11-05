Chiefs-Cowboys Stats

|Kansas City
|0
|10
|7
|0—17
|Dallas
|7
|7
|7
|7—28
|First Quarter
Dal_Beasley 6 pass from Prescott (Nugent kick), 2:36.
KC_FG Butker 38, 7:19.
Dal_Prescott 10 run (Nugent kick), :13.
KC_Hill 56 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), :00.
KC_Kelce 2 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 9:06.
Dal_Elliott 2 run (Nugent kick), 3:29.
Dal_Beasley 7 pass from Prescott (Nugent kick), 8:58.
A_93,273.
|KC
|Dal
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|323
|375
|Rushes-yards
|19-68
|31-131
|Passing
|255
|244
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|3-81
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-34-1
|21-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|1-5
|Punts
|5-46.2
|5-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-52
|5-65
|Time of Possession
|28:43
|31:17
RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Hunt 9-37, A.Smith 5-19, Hill 4-9, West 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 27-93, Prescott 3-27, Morris 1-11.
PASSING_Kansas City, A.Smith 25-34-1-263. Dallas, Prescott 21-33-0-249.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-73, West 5-30, K.Hunt 4-24, Thomas 3-41, Hill 2-64, Robinson 2-18, Chesson 1-10, Travis 1-3. Dallas, Williams 9-141, Bryant 6-73, Beasley 4-24, Butler 1-6, Witten 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
