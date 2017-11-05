Chiefs-Cowboys Stats

Kansas City 0 10 7 0—17 Dallas 7 7 7 7—28 First Quarter

Dal_Beasley 6 pass from Prescott (Nugent kick), 2:36.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 38, 7:19.

Dal_Prescott 10 run (Nugent kick), :13.

KC_Hill 56 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), :00.

Third Quarter

KC_Kelce 2 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 9:06.

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Nugent kick), 3:29.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Beasley 7 pass from Prescott (Nugent kick), 8:58.

A_93,273.

___

KC Dal First downs 17 24 Total Net Yards 323 375 Rushes-yards 19-68 31-131 Passing 255 244 Punt Returns 2-0 2-1 Kickoff Returns 3-81 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-3 Comp-Att-Int 25-34-1 21-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 1-5 Punts 5-46.2 5-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-52 5-65 Time of Possession 28:43 31:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Hunt 9-37, A.Smith 5-19, Hill 4-9, West 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 27-93, Prescott 3-27, Morris 1-11.

PASSING_Kansas City, A.Smith 25-34-1-263. Dallas, Prescott 21-33-0-249.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-73, West 5-30, K.Hunt 4-24, Thomas 3-41, Hill 2-64, Robinson 2-18, Chesson 1-10, Travis 1-3. Dallas, Williams 9-141, Bryant 6-73, Beasley 4-24, Butler 1-6, Witten 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

