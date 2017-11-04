Chiefs activate OLB Hali from PUP list, waive CB White

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have activated linebacker Tamba Hali from the physically unable to perform list, though it’s uncertain whether the five-time Pro Bowl selection will play Sunday in Dallas.

Hali missed the entire offseason program and training camp to rest and rehabilitate his ailing knees. He practiced for the first time Thursday and was taken off the PUP list Saturday.

The Chiefs waived cornerback D.J. White to make room for Hali on the 53-man roster.

His return could help a pass rush that has struggled much of the season, and will be without Dee Ford against the Cowboys because of a back injury. Another pass rusher, Justin Houston, was limited in practice this week with a knee injury but is expected to play Sunday.

The 34-year-old Hali had 3 1/2 sacks in 16 games with two starts last season.

