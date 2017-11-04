Celtics-Thunder, Box

BOSTON (101)

Tatum 4-10 3-4 13, Horford 8-10 0-0 20, Baynes 2-7 1-2 5, Irving 10-22 2-3 25, Brown 3-8 3-8 10, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, Morris 3-8 3-3 9, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Smart 2-9 4-4 9, Rozier 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 36-84 16-24 101.

OKLAHOMA CITY (94)

George 9-20 4-5 25, Anthony 3-17 4-4 10, Adams 3-5 1-2 7, Westbrook 7-20 2-2 19, Roberson 3-5 0-0 7, Grant 5-7 0-1 11, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Felton 1-5 0-0 3, Abrines 2-5 0-0 6, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-87 11-14 94.

Boston 18 19 30 34—101 Oklahoma City 31 24 16 23— 94

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-28 (Horford 4-4, Irving 3-7, Tatum 2-3, Ojeleye 1-1, Smart 1-3, Brown 1-3, Rozier 1-5, Morris 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-35 (Westbrook 3-7, George 3-10, Patterson 2-3, Abrines 2-5, Felton 1-1, Roberson 1-2, Grant 1-2, Anthony 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 49 (Brown 12), Oklahoma City 48 (Anthony 14). Assists_Boston 23 (Irving 6), Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Boston 14, Oklahoma City 18. A_18,203 (18,203).

