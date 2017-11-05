Canadiens-Blackhawks Sums

Montreal 0 0 2—2 Chicago 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Montreal bench, served by Byron (faceoff violation), 9:52; Drouin, MTL, (high sticking), 19:45.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (delay of game), 14:02; Seabrook, CHI, (elbowing), 17:09.

Third Period_1, Montreal, Drouin 3 (Morrow, Galchenyuk), 1:54. 2, Montreal, Morrow 1 (Danault, Shaw), 7:45. Penalties_Byron, MTL, (high sticking), 2:10; Keith, CHI, (holding), 4:08.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-9-17_35. Chicago 14-14-10_38.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Lindgren 1-0-0 (38 shots-38 saves). Chicago, Crawford 7-5-0 (35-33).

A_21,871 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.