Bulls-Magic, Box

CHICAGO (105)

Nwaba 7-12 2-3 16, Markkanen 5-10 0-0 13, Lopez 5-11 1-1 11, Grant 1-6 5-5 7, Holiday 7-12 3-3 19, Zipser 4-10 0-0 10, Felicio 2-4 0-0 4, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 4-9 0-0 11, Valentine 4-8 0-0 11, Pondexter 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-85 11-12 105.

ORLANDO (83)

Fournier 9-17 2-2 21, Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 14, Mack 1-8 0-0 2, Ross 2-7 0-0 5, Iwundu 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac 4-10 0-0 8, Speights 1-4 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-1 1-2 1, Afflalo 1-5 0-0 2, Simmons 3-6 0-1 6, Hezonja 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 35-86 3-5 83.

Chicago 28 16 29 32—105 Orlando 26 19 15 23— 83

3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-29 (Markkanen 3-4, Dunn 3-5, Valentine 3-6, Zipser 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Pondexter 1-1, Nwaba 0-2), Orlando 10-35 (Gordon 3-5, Vucevic 2-3, Hezonja 2-4, Ross 1-3, Speights 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Isaac 0-2, Afflalo 0-3, Simmons 0-3, Mack 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 48 (Lopez 10), Orlando 38 (Gordon 7). Assists_Chicago 23 (Grant 6), Orlando 23 (Mack 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 13, Orlando 11. A_19,171 (18,846).

