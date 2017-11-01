Bulls-Heat, Box

CHICAGO (91)

Nwaba 2-4 0-0 4, Markkanen 9-18 5-7 25, Lopez 10-17 2-2 22, Grant 2-5 1-2 7, Holiday 3-15 1-2 9, Zipser 0-2 0-0 0, Felicio 2-2 2-4 6, Dunn 5-15 1-2 11, Valentine 3-10 0-0 7, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-89 12-19 91.

MIAMI (97)

Richardson 1-7 0-0 3, White 1-4 0-0 3, Whiteside 6-11 0-0 13, Dragic 7-17 4-5 20, Waiters 5-12 2-2 13, Winslow 3-7 2-3 8, Olynyk 3-4 1-1 8, Adebayo 1-2 2-2 4, T.Johnson 5-12 6-6 19, Ellington 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 34-83 17-19 97.

Chicago 17 30 17 27—91 Miami 27 22 18 30—97

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-28 (Grant 2-3, Markkanen 2-7, Holiday 2-9, Valentine 1-5, Pondexter 0-1, Dunn 0-3), Miami 12-31 (T.Johnson 3-5, Ellington 2-6, Dragic 2-7, Olynyk 1-1, Whiteside 1-1, White 1-3, Waiters 1-3, Richardson 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 54 (Nwaba 11), Miami 48 (Whiteside 14). Assists_Chicago 20 (Grant 8), Miami 21 (Waiters 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Miami 19. A_19,600 (19,600).

