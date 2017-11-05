Breeders’ Cup Winners

2017 — Mendelssohn
2016 — Oscar Performance
2015 — Hit It a Bomb
2014 — Hootenanny
2013 — Outstrip
2012 — George Vancouver
2011 — Wrote
2010 — Pluck
2009 — Pounced
2008 — Donativum
2007 — Nownownow
2017 — Battle of Midway
2016 — Tamarkuz
2015 — Liam’s Map
2014 — Goldencents
2013 — Goldencents
2012 — Tapizar
2011 — Caleb’s Posse
2010 — Dakota Phone
2009 — Furthest Land
2008 — Albertus Maximus
2007 — Corinthian
2017 — Rushing Fall
2016 — New Money Honey
2015 — Catch a Glimpse
2014 — Lady Eli
2013 — Chriselliam
2012 — Flotilla
2011 — Stephanie’s Kitten
2010 — More Than Real
2009 — Tapitsfly
2008 — Maram
|Distaff (Lady Classic 2008-12)
2017 — Forever Unbridled
2016 — Beholder
2015 — Stopchargingmaria
2014 — Untapable
2013 — Beholder
2012 — Royal Delta
2011 — Royal Delta
2010 — Unrivaled Belle
2009 — Life Is Sweet
2008 — Zenyatta
2007 — Ginger Punch
2006 — Round Pond
2005 — Pleasant Home
2004 — Ashado
2003 — Adoration
2002 — Azeri
2001 — Unbridled Elaine
2000 — Spain
1999 — Beautiful Pleasure
1998 — Escena
1997 — Ajina
1996 — Jewel Princess
1995 — Inside Information
1994 — One Dreamer
1993 — Hollywood Wildcat
1992 — Paseana
1991 — Dance Smartly
1990 — Bayakoa
1989 — Bayakoa
1988 — Personal Ensign
1987 — Success Express
1986 — Lady’s Secret
1985 — Life’s Magic
1984 — Princess Rooney
2017 — Caledonia Road
2016 — Champagne Room
2015 — Songbird
2014 — Take Charge Brandi
2013 — Ria Antonia
2012 — Beholder
2011 — My Miss Aurelia
2010 — Awesome Feather
2009 — She Be Wild
2008 — Stardom Bound
2007 — Indian Blessing
2006 — Dreaming of Anna
2005 — Folklore
2004 — Sweet Catomine
2003 — Halfbridled
2002 — Storm Flag Flying
2001 — Tempera
2000 — Caressing
1999 — Cash Run
1998 — Silverbulletday
1997 — Countess Diana
1996 — Storm Song
1995 — Desert Stormer
1994 — Flanders
1993 — Phone Chatter
1992 — Eliza
1991 — Pleasant Stage
1990 — Meadow Star
1989 — Go for Wand
1988 — Open Mind
1987 — Epitome
1986 — Brave Raj
1985 — Twilight Ridge
1984 — Outstandingly
2017 — Wuheida
2016 — Queen’s Trust
2015 — Stephanie’s Kitten
2014 — Dayatthespa
2013 — Dank
2012 — Zagora
2011 — Perfect Shirl
2010 — Shared Account
2009 — Midday
2008 — Forever Together
2007 — Lahudood
2006 — Ouija Board
2005 — Intercontinental
2004 — Ouija Board
2003 — Islington
2002 — Starine
2001 — Banks Hill
2000 — Perfect Sting
1999 — Soaring Softly
2017 — Roy H
2016 — Drefong
2015 — Runhappy
2014 — Work All Week
2013 — Secret Circle
2012 — Trinniberg
2011 — Amazombie
2010 — Big Drama
2009 — Dancing in Silks
2008 — Midnight Lute
2007 — Midnight Lute
2006 — Thor’s Echo
2005 — Silver Train
2004 — Speightstown
2003 — Cajun Beat
2002 — Orientate
2001 — Squirtle Squirt
2000 — Kona Gold
1999 — Artax
1998 — Reraise
1997 — Elmhurst
1996 — Lit de Justice
1995 — My Flag
1994 — Cherokee Run
1993 — Cardmania
1992 — Thirty Slews
1991 — Sheikh Albadou
1990 — Safely Kept
1989 — Dancing Spree
1988 — Gulch
1987 — Sacahuista
1986 — Smile
1985 — Precisionist
1984 — Eillo
2017 — Stormy Liberal
2016 — Obviously
2015 — Mongolian Saturday
2014 — Bobby’s Kitten
2013 — Mizdirection
2012 — Mizdirection
2011 — Regally Ready
2010 — Chamberlain Bridge
2009 — California Flag
2008 — Desert Code
2017 — Good Magic
2016 — Classic Empire
2015 — Nyquist
2014 — Texas Red
2013 — New Year’s Day
2012 — Shanghai Bobby
2011 — Hansen
2010 — Uncle Mo
2009 — Vale of York
2008 — Midshipman
2007 — War Pass
2006 — Street Sense
2005 — Stevie Wonderboy
2004 — Wilko
2003 — Action This Day
2002 — Vindication
2001 — Johannesburg
2000 — Macho Uno
1999 — Anees
1998 — Answer Lively
1997 — Favorite Trick
1996 — Boston Harbor
1995 — Unbridled’s Song
1994 — Timber Country
1993 — Brocco
1992 — Gilded Time
1991 — Arazi
1990 — Fly So Free
1989 — Rhythm
1988 — Is It True
1987 — Very Subtle
1986 — Capote
1985 — Tasso
1984 — Chief’s Crown
2017 — Talismanic
2016 — Highland Reel
2015 — Found
2014 — Main Sequence
2013 — Magician
2012 — Little Mike
2011 — St Nicholas Abbey
2010 — Dangerous Midge
2009 — Conduit
2008 — Conduit
2007 — English Channel
2006 — Red Rocks
2005 — Shirocco
2004 — Better Talk Now
2003 — High Chaparral and Johar (DH)
2002 — High Chaparral
2001 — Fantastic Light
2000 — Kalanisi
1999 — Daylami
1998 — Buck’s Boy
1997 — Chief Bearhart
1996 — Pilsudski
1995 — Northern Spur
1994 — Tikkanen
1993 — Kotashaan
1992 — Fraise
1991 — Miss Alleged
1990 — In the Wings
1989 — Prized
1988 — Great Communicator
1987 — Theatrical
1986 — Minaila
1985 — Pebbles
1984 — Lashkari
2017 — Bar of Gold
2016 — Finest City
2015 — Wavell Avenue
2014 — Judy the Beauty
2013 — Groupie Doll
2012 — Groupie Doll
2011 — Musical Romance
2010 — Dubai Majesty
2009 — Informed Decision
2008 — Ventura
2007 — Maryfield
2017 — World Approval
2016 — Tourist
2015 — Tepin
2014 — Karakontie
2013 — Wise Dan
2012 — Wise Dan
2011 — Court Vision
2010 — Goldikova
2009 — Goldikova
2008 — Goldikova
2007 — Kip Deville
2006 — Miesque’s Approval
2005 — Artie Schiller
2004 — Singletary
2003 — Six Perfections
2002 — Domedriver
2001 — Val Royal
2000 — War Chant
1999 — Silic
1998 — Da Hoss
1997 — Spinning World
1996 — Da Hoss
1995 — Ridgewood Pearl
1994 — Barathea
1993 — Lure
1992 — Lure
1991 — Opening Verse
1990 — Royal Academy
1989 — Steinlen
1988 — Miesque
1987 — Miesque
1986 — Last Tycoon
1985 — Cozzene
1984 — Royal Heroine
2017 — Gun Runner
2016 — Arrogate
2015 — American Pharoah
2014 — Bayern
2013 — Mucho Macho Man
2012 — Fort Larned
2011 — Drosselmeyer
2010 — Blame
2009 — Zenyatta
2008 — Raven’s Pass
2007 — Curlin
2006 — Invasor
2005 — Saint Liam
2004 — Ghostzapper
2003 — Pleasantly Perfect
2002 — Volponi
2001 — Tiznow
2000 — Tiznow
1999 — Cat Thief
1998 — Awesome Again
1997 — Skip Away
1996 — Alphabet Soup
1995 — Cigar
1994 — Concern
1993 — Arcangues
1992 — A.P. Indy
1991 — Black Tie Affair
1990 — Unbridled
1989 — Sunday Silence
1988 — Alysheba
1987 — Ferdinand
1986 — Skywalker
1985 — Proud Truth
1984 — Wild Again
