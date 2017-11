Breeders’ Cup Longshots

By The Associated Press

$269.20 — Arcangues (1993 Classic)

$135.40 — Bar of Gold (2017 Filly & Mare Sprint)

$131.60 — Court Vision (2011 Mile)

$125.40 — Take Charge Brandi (2014 Juvenile Fillies)

$113.80 — Spain (2000 Distaff)

$108.80 — Lashkari (1984 Turf)

$96.20 — One Dreamer (1994 Distaff)

$96.00 — Caressing (2000 Juvenile Fillies)

$94.00 — Shared Account (2010 Filly & Mare Turf)

$89.00 — Volponi (2002 Classic)

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.