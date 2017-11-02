Blue Jackets-Panthers Sums

Columbus 2 3 2—7 Florida 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Florida, Pysyk 2 (Trocheck, McGinn), 4:57. 2, Columbus, Anderson 4 (Dubois, Dubinsky), 11:32. 3, Columbus, Anderson 5 (Jenner, Nutivaara), 16:27. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (delay of game), 8:24.

Second Period_4, Florida, McCoshen 2 (Trocheck, Vrbata), 0:35. 5, Columbus, Hannikainen 1 (Calvert, Savard), 5:21. 6, Florida, Trocheck 5 (MacKenzie, Yandle), 8:43 (sh). 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 3 (Milano, Jones), 9:11 (pp). 8, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Werenski, Calvert), 11:27. Penalties_McCoshen, FLA, (hooking), 7:35; Dubinsky, CBJ, (cross checking), 19:39; Dubinsky, CBJ, served by Milano, (roughing), 19:39; Yandle, FLA, (roughing), 19:39.

Third Period_9, Columbus, Motte 2 (Jenner, Nutivaara), 3:45. 10, Columbus, Jenner 2 (Panarin, Werenski), 6:12 (pp). Penalties_Yandle, FLA, (roughing), 5:14; Hannikainen, CBJ, (boarding), 9:17; Haley, FLA, (roughing), 9:17; Ekblad, FLA, (slashing), 19:15.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-17-11_40. Florida 8-12-14_34.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 2 of 5; Florida 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 8-2-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-4-1 (19-15), Niemi 0-4-0 (21-18).

A_9,311 (19,250). T_2:33.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.