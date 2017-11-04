201.5
BC-BKO–NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 2:46 am
BC-BKO–NBAGL Glance

NBA G League
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Maine 1 0 1.000
Raptors 0 0 .000 ½
Westchester 0 0 .000 ½
Long Island 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000
Canton 0 0 .000 ½
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 ½
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 ½
Windy City 0 0 .000 ½
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 0 0 .000
Greensboro 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 1 .000 ½
Erie 0 1 .000 ½
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½
Sioux Falls 0 0 .000 ½
Iowa 0 0 .000 ½
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000
South Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 ½
Reno 0 0 .000 ½
Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Austin 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 1
Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 86, Erie 85

Maine 118, Delaware 109

Oklahoma City 112, Rio Grande Valley 110

Austin 131, Salt Lake City 88

Santa Cruz 131, Agua Caliente 98

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.

