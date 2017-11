ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: $4.96 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Semifinals

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. John Isner (9), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Jack Sock (16), United States, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (5), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.