ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Masters Results

Friday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: $4.96 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

John Isner (9), United States, def. Juan Martin del Potro (13), Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, walkover.

Julien Benneteau, France, def. Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Jack Sock (16), United States, vs. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (5), Brazil, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (4), France, 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (6), Romania, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (3), Unbited States, 6-1, 7-5.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers (7), Spain, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

