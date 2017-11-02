Astros 5, Dodgers 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.379
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Gattis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Morton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McCullers p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Peacock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Maybin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|4
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Darvish p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hernandez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|d-Ethier ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|Houston
|230
|000
|000—5
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
a-hit by pitch for Morrow in the 2nd. b-pinch hit for Reddick in the 6th. c-popped out for Devenski in the 6th. d-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. e-struck out for Wood in the 9th.
E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Springer (3), Gonzalez (2), Taylor (2). HR_Springer (5), off Darvish. RBIs_Springer 2 (7), Altuve (6), McCullers (1), Ethier (1). SB_Bregman (1), Altuve (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Peacock, Maybin 2); Los Angeles 5 (Seager, Puig, Pederson 3). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Altuve, McCullers, Gurriel, McCann, Barnes, Puig. LIDP_Taylor.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|3.52
|Peacock
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|2.45
|Liriano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Devenski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.20
|Morton, W, 1-0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|52
|1.74
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|47
|21.60
|Morrow
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8.44
|Kershaw
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|43
|4.02
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.12
|Wood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 2-0, Liriano 2-0, Devenski 2-0. HBP_McCullers 4 (Turner,Puig,Hernandez,Turner). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller.
T_3:37. A_54,124 (56,000).
