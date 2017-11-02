Astros 5, Dodgers 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .379 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .233 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .194 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .200 Gonzalez lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .208 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 b-Gattis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 McCullers p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Maybin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Totals 33 5 5 4 4 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Turner 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .160 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Pederson lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Darvish p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 d-Ethier ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 32 1 6 1 2 9

Houston 230 000 000—5 5 0 Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 6 1

a-hit by pitch for Morrow in the 2nd. b-pinch hit for Reddick in the 6th. c-popped out for Devenski in the 6th. d-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. e-struck out for Wood in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Springer (3), Gonzalez (2), Taylor (2). HR_Springer (5), off Darvish. RBIs_Springer 2 (7), Altuve (6), McCullers (1), Ethier (1). SB_Bregman (1), Altuve (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Peacock, Maybin 2); Los Angeles 5 (Seager, Puig, Pederson 3). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Altuve, McCullers, Gurriel, McCann, Barnes, Puig. LIDP_Taylor.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 49 3.52 Peacock 2 1 0 0 1 2 37 2.45 Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Devenski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.20 Morton, W, 1-0 4 2 1 1 1 4 52 1.74 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, L, 0-2 1 2-3 3 5 4 1 0 47 21.60 Morrow 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 8.44 Kershaw 4 2 0 0 2 4 43 4.02 Jansen 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.12 Wood 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 2-0, Liriano 2-0, Devenski 2-0. HBP_McCullers 4 (Turner,Puig,Hernandez,Turner). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller.

T_3:37. A_54,124 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.