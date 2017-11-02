201.5
Astros 5, Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 12:10 am 11/02/2017 12:10am
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .379
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .233
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .194
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .200
Gonzalez lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .208
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
b-Gattis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McCullers p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Maybin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 33 5 5 4 4 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222
Turner 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .160
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Pederson lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Darvish p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
d-Ethier ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 9
Houston 230 000 000—5 5 0
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 6 1

a-hit by pitch for Morrow in the 2nd. b-pinch hit for Reddick in the 6th. c-popped out for Devenski in the 6th. d-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. e-struck out for Wood in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Springer (3), Gonzalez (2), Taylor (2). HR_Springer (5), off Darvish. RBIs_Springer 2 (7), Altuve (6), McCullers (1), Ethier (1). SB_Bregman (1), Altuve (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Peacock, Maybin 2); Los Angeles 5 (Seager, Puig, Pederson 3). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Altuve, McCullers, Gurriel, McCann, Barnes, Puig. LIDP_Taylor.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 49 3.52
Peacock 2 1 0 0 1 2 37 2.45
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Devenski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.20
Morton, W, 1-0 4 2 1 1 1 4 52 1.74
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 0-2 1 2-3 3 5 4 1 0 47 21.60
Morrow 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 8.44
Kershaw 4 2 0 0 2 4 43 4.02
Jansen 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.12
Wood 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 2-0, Liriano 2-0, Devenski 2-0. HBP_McCullers 4 (Turner,Puig,Hernandez,Turner). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller.

T_3:37. A_54,124 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

