Arp scores on 1st start as Hamburg beats Stuttgart 3-1

BERLIN (AP) — Hamburger SV placed its hopes in 17-year-old Jann-Fiete Arp and was rewarded when he sealed a 3-1 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Arp was given his first league start after scoring on his second appearance as a substitute in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin last weekend. The Germany under-17 captain responded by eluding two Stuttgart defenders and scoring in off the post with 20 minutes remaining.

Stuttgart was dealt an early blow in the 13th minute when Dzenis Burnic was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on Aaron Hunt. It looked a harsh decision.

An embarrassing mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler helped Hamburg even more.

Zieler was about to gather Hunt’s free kick but he allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and hit the post, with the rebound striking his leg and going in.

Daniel Ginczek equalized with a penalty after the break, but Filip Kostic then scored against his former club, before Arp sealed it with his second goal in as many games.

Arp’s rise could be bad news for Bobby Wood. The United States forward, who has only one goal in nine appearances this season, remained on the bench.

___

WHERE’S THE BALL?

Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner was teased by teammates after an awkward incident in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Zentner went to kick the ball in the first half — and found it was no longer there.

Abdou Diallo had already put the visitors in front when Zentner controlled a routine back pass with his right boot. He glanced forward to assess his options, while going to kick the ball one way and then another, only to look down in surprise when he kicked air — the ball had rolled away.

‘Gladbach’s Lars Stindl raced him for the ball but the goalkeeper managed to recover in time.

Jannik Vestergaard headed ‘Gladbach’s second-half equalizer.

___

LEIPZIG GOES SECOND

Timo Werner struck late for Leipzig to come from behind and beat visiting Hannover 2-1 to move second before Saturday’s late game.

Daniel Caligiuri’s second-half strike was enough for Schalke to beat his former club Freiburg 1-0 and go fourth.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich was accidentally run into by one of his own players in the first half, when his side twice hit the crossbar.

Also, Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at Augsburg.

Former league leader Borussia Dortmund hosted resurgent Bayern Munich later.

