AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 9 7 2 0 0 14 38 25 Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 0 2 16 41 34 Charlotte 10 7 3 0 0 14 41 31 Providence 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 17 Bridgeport 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 28 Hartford 11 4 6 0 1 9 33 43 Hershey 10 3 5 0 2 8 27 42 Springfield 11 2 8 1 0 5 28 40 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 3 0 0 14 31 23 Binghamton 8 5 2 1 0 11 25 22 Rochester 10 6 4 0 0 12 31 32 Laval 12 6 4 2 0 14 44 46 Utica 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 24 Belleville 11 5 5 0 1 11 32 40 Syracuse 11 3 5 1 2 9 29 37 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 27 Rockford 11 7 4 0 0 14 39 28 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 20 21 Manitoba 10 4 4 1 1 10 32 30 Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 28 Grand Rapids 11 4 6 0 1 9 33 38 Iowa 11 3 6 2 0 8 29 40 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 18 San Antonio 10 7 2 1 0 15 33 24 Stockton 9 6 2 0 1 13 35 24 San Diego 8 4 3 1 0 9 31 31 Bakersfield 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 25 Texas 10 5 4 0 1 11 31 39 San Jose 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 30 Ontario 8 2 6 0 0 4 14 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Bakersfield 5, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Belleville 1

Binghamton 2, Utica 1

Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 0

Springfield 5, Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 5, SO

Bridgeport 1, Providence 0

Rochester 7, Hershey 6, SO

Laval 6, Syracuse 5, SO

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 1

San Antonio 4, Iowa 2

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

