AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|38
|25
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|7
|2
|0
|2
|16
|41
|34
|Charlotte
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|41
|31
|Providence
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|28
|17
|Bridgeport
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|28
|Hartford
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|33
|43
|Hershey
|10
|3
|5
|0
|2
|8
|27
|42
|Springfield
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|28
|40
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|31
|23
|Binghamton
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|25
|22
|Rochester
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|31
|32
|Laval
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|44
|46
|Utica
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|24
|Belleville
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|32
|40
|Syracuse
|11
|3
|5
|1
|2
|9
|29
|37
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rockford
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|38
|25
|Milwaukee
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|30
|26
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|20
|21
|Manitoba
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|32
|30
|Chicago
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|28
|28
|Grand Rapids
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|33
|38
|Iowa
|10
|3
|5
|2
|0
|8
|27
|36
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|27
|18
|Stockton
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|35
|24
|San Antonio
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|29
|22
|San Diego
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|31
|31
|Bakersfield
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|24
|25
|Texas
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|31
|39
|San Jose
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|23
|30
|Ontario
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|14
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Bakersfield 5, Texas 2
Charlotte 6, Belleville 1
Binghamton 2, Utica 1
Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 0
Springfield 5, Hartford 3
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 5, SO
Bridgeport 1, Providence 0
Rochester 7, Hershey 6, SO
Laval 6, Syracuse 5, SO
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
