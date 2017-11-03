AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 10 7 2 0 1 15 36 28 Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 16 WB/Scranton 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 20 Charlotte 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 30 Hartford 10 4 5 0 1 9 30 38 Hershey 9 3 5 0 1 7 21 35 Bridgeport 8 3 5 0 0 6 26 28 Springfield 10 1 8 1 0 3 23 37 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 3 0 0 14 31 23 Binghamton 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 21 Utica 8 4 3 0 1 9 24 22 Rochester 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 26 Belleville 10 5 4 0 1 11 31 34 Laval 11 5 4 2 0 12 38 41 Syracuse 10 3 5 1 1 8 24 31 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 25 Milwaukee 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 26 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 20 21 Manitoba 10 4 4 1 1 10 32 30 Grand Rapids 10 4 5 0 1 9 33 36 Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 28 Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 27 36 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 18 Stockton 9 6 2 0 1 13 35 24 San Antonio 9 6 2 1 0 13 29 22 San Diego 8 4 3 1 0 9 31 31 Bakersfield 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 25 Texas 10 5 4 0 1 11 31 39 San Jose 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 30 Ontario 8 2 6 0 0 4 14 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rochester 4, Utica 3, SO

Belleville 4, Syracuse 3, SO

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Grand Rapids 6, Milwaukee 3

Bakersfield 5, Manitoba 2

Ontario 4, San Jose 2

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Bakersfield 5, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.