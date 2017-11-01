201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 9:52 pm 11/01/2017 09:52pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 10 7 2 0 1 15 36 28
WB/Scranton 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 20
Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 16
Charlotte 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 30
Hartford 10 4 5 0 1 9 30 38
Hershey 9 3 5 0 1 7 21 35
Bridgeport 8 3 5 0 0 6 26 28
Springfield 10 1 8 1 0 3 23 37
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 7 3 0 0 14 31 23
Binghamton 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 21
Utica 8 4 3 0 1 9 24 22
Rochester 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 26
Laval 11 5 4 2 0 12 38 41
Belleville 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 31
Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 20
Rockford 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 25
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 20 21
Manitoba 9 4 3 1 1 10 30 25
Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 28
Grand Rapids 9 3 5 0 1 7 27 33
Iowa 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 34
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 18
San Antonio 8 6 2 0 0 12 27 19
Stockton 9 6 2 0 1 13 35 24
Texas 9 5 3 0 1 11 29 34
San Diego 8 4 3 1 0 9 31 31
San Jose 8 3 4 0 1 7 21 26
Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 14 21
Ontario 7 1 6 0 0 2 10 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Rockford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Rochester 4, Utica 3, SO

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Latest