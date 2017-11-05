AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 0 2 18 47 39 WB/Scranton 10 7 2 0 1 15 40 28 Charlotte 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 32 Providence 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 23 Bridgeport 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 30 Hartford 13 5 7 0 1 11 37 50 Hershey 12 4 6 0 2 10 31 48 Springfield 13 2 10 1 0 5 32 47 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 24 Laval 13 7 4 2 0 16 49 48 Binghamton 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Rochester 11 6 4 0 1 13 33 35 Utica 10 5 4 0 1 11 28 26 Belleville 12 5 6 0 1 11 33 42 Syracuse 12 3 6 1 2 9 31 42 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 11 7 4 0 0 14 39 28 Milwaukee 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 29 Cleveland 10 5 3 2 0 12 24 25 Manitoba 12 6 4 1 1 14 38 32 Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 28 Grand Rapids 12 5 6 0 1 11 35 39 Iowa 11 3 6 2 0 8 29 40 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 9 6 1 2 0 14 31 22 San Antonio 10 7 2 1 0 15 33 24 Stockton 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28 Bakersfield 10 5 4 1 0 11 25 27 San Diego 10 5 4 1 0 11 35 35 Texas 11 5 5 0 1 11 31 40 San Jose 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 30 Ontario 10 3 6 0 1 7 18 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Belleville 1

Toronto 4, Hershey 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 5

Providence 5, Hartford 0

Stockton 1, Texas 0

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba 2, Bakersfield 1, OT

Tucson 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Providence 0

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Hartford 4, Springfield 2

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

