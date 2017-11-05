201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 7:30 pm 11/05/2017 07:30pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 0 2 18 47 39
WB/Scranton 10 7 2 0 1 15 40 28
Charlotte 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 32
Providence 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 23
Bridgeport 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 30
Hartford 13 5 7 0 1 11 37 50
Hershey 12 4 6 0 2 10 31 48
Springfield 13 2 10 1 0 5 32 47
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 24
Laval 13 7 4 2 0 16 49 48
Binghamton 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Rochester 11 6 4 0 1 13 33 35
Utica 10 5 4 0 1 11 28 26
Belleville 12 5 6 0 1 11 33 42
Syracuse 12 3 6 1 2 9 31 42
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rockford 11 7 4 0 0 14 39 28
Milwaukee 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 29
Cleveland 10 5 3 2 0 12 24 25
Manitoba 12 6 4 1 1 14 38 32
Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 28
Grand Rapids 12 5 6 0 1 11 35 39
Iowa 11 3 6 2 0 8 29 40
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 9 6 1 2 0 14 31 22
San Antonio 10 7 2 1 0 15 33 24
Stockton 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28
Bakersfield 10 5 4 1 0 11 25 27
San Diego 10 5 4 1 0 11 35 35
Texas 11 5 5 0 1 11 31 40
San Jose 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 30
Ontario 10 3 6 0 1 7 18 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Belleville 1

Toronto 4, Hershey 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 5

Providence 5, Hartford 0

Stockton 1, Texas 0

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba 2, Bakersfield 1, OT

Tucson 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Providence 0

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Hartford 4, Springfield 2

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

