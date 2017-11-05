201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 12:01 am 11/05/2017 12:01am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 9 7 2 0 0 14 38 25
Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 0 2 18 47 39
Charlotte 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 32
Providence 10 7 3 0 0 14 33 17
Bridgeport 10 5 5 0 0 10 30 30
Hartford 12 4 7 0 1 9 33 48
Hershey 11 3 6 0 2 8 28 46
Springfield 12 2 9 1 0 5 30 43
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 24
Laval 13 7 4 2 0 16 49 48
Binghamton 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Rochester 11 6 4 0 1 13 33 35
Utica 10 5 4 0 1 11 28 26
Belleville 12 5 6 0 1 11 33 42
Syracuse 12 3 6 1 2 9 31 42
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 27
Rockford 11 7 4 0 0 14 39 28
Cleveland 9 5 3 1 0 11 22 22
Manitoba 11 5 4 1 1 12 36 31
Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 28
Grand Rapids 11 4 6 0 1 9 33 38
Iowa 11 3 6 2 0 8 29 40
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Antonio 10 7 2 1 0 15 33 24
Tucson 8 5 1 2 0 12 28 20
Stockton 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28
Bakersfield 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 25
San Diego 10 5 4 1 0 11 35 35
Texas 11 5 5 0 1 11 31 40
San Jose 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 30
Ontario 10 3 6 0 1 7 18 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Belleville 1

Binghamton 2, Utica 1

Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 0

Springfield 5, Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 5, SO

Bridgeport 1, Providence 0

Rochester 7, Hershey 6, SO

Laval 6, Syracuse 5, SO

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 1

San Antonio 4, Iowa 2

Manitoba 4, Stockton 1

Ontario 1, San Diego 0

Cleveland 2, Tucson 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Belleville 1

Toronto 4, Hershey 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 5

Providence 5, Hartford 0

Stockton 1, Texas 0

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

