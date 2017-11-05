AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|38
|25
|Lehigh Valley
|12
|8
|2
|0
|2
|18
|47
|39
|Charlotte
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|43
|32
|Providence
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|33
|17
|Bridgeport
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|30
|30
|Hartford
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|33
|48
|Hershey
|11
|3
|6
|0
|2
|8
|28
|46
|Springfield
|12
|2
|9
|1
|0
|5
|30
|43
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|35
|24
|Laval
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|49
|48
|Binghamton
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Rochester
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|33
|35
|Utica
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|28
|26
|Belleville
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|33
|42
|Syracuse
|12
|3
|6
|1
|2
|9
|31
|42
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|33
|27
|Rockford
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|39
|28
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|22
|22
|Manitoba
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|36
|31
|Chicago
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|28
|28
|Grand Rapids
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|33
|38
|Iowa
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|29
|40
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|33
|24
|Tucson
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|28
|20
|Stockton
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|37
|28
|Bakersfield
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|24
|25
|San Diego
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|35
|35
|Texas
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|31
|40
|San Jose
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|23
|30
|Ontario
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|18
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 6, Belleville 1
Binghamton 2, Utica 1
Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 0
Springfield 5, Hartford 3
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 5, SO
Bridgeport 1, Providence 0
Rochester 7, Hershey 6, SO
Laval 6, Syracuse 5, SO
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 1
San Antonio 4, Iowa 2
Manitoba 4, Stockton 1
Ontario 1, San Diego 0
Cleveland 2, Tucson 1, OT
Laval 5, Syracuse 2
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2
Charlotte 2, Belleville 1
Toronto 4, Hershey 1
Utica 3, Rochester 2, SO
Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 5
Providence 5, Hartford 0
Stockton 1, Texas 0
San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.