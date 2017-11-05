201.5
5 out for England ahead of Germany, Brazil friendlies

By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 8:15 am 11/07/2017 08:15am
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, right, reacts after a tackle from Crystal Palace's Timothy Fosu-Mensah, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — England’s preparations for back-to-back friendly matches against Germany and Brazil have been hit by injuries to five players, including Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Sterling and his Manchester City teammate, Fabian Delph, withdrew from contention on Tuesday because of back and calf problems, respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson pulled out because of a thigh injury.

Tottenham players Kane and Harry Winks withdrew from the squad on Monday.

So far, England coach Gareth Southgate has only brought in Michael Keane and Jake Livermore as replacements.

