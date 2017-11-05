5 out for England ahead of Germany, Brazil friendlies

LONDON (AP) — England’s preparations for back-to-back friendly matches against Germany and Brazil have been hit by injuries to five players, including Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Sterling and his Manchester City teammate, Fabian Delph, withdrew from contention on Tuesday because of back and calf problems, respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson pulled out because of a thigh injury.

Tottenham players Kane and Harry Winks withdrew from the squad on Monday.

So far, England coach Gareth Southgate has only brought in Michael Keane and Jake Livermore as replacements.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.