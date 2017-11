2017 Breeders’ Cup Results

By The Associated Press

At Del Mar Racetrack Del Mar, Calif. Friday, Nov. 3

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

11 (11) Rushing Fall (J.Castellano) 8.00 4.60 3.40 1 (1) Best Performance (J.Ortiz) 11.80 7.80 10 (10) September (S.Heffernan) 4.80

Off 2:27. Time 1:36.09. Firm. Scratched_Retro, Goodthingstaketime. Also Ran_Significant Form, Fatale Bere, Dixie Moon, Capla Temptress, Now You’re Talking, Orbolution, Moon Dash, Juliet Capulet, Ultima D, Madeline, Happily. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-1-3-11) 4 Correct Paid $316.45. $1 Pick 3 (1-3-11) 3 Correct Paid $97.30. Daily Double (3-11) paid $30.00. $1 Exacta (11-1) paid $53.70. $1 Superfecta (11-1-10-8) paid $1,878.10. $0.5 Trifecta (11-1-10) paid $185.80.

7th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

Las Vegas Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

9 (9) Battle of Midway (F.Prat) 30.40 11.40 6.60 3 (3) Sharp Azteca (P.Lopez) 4.80 4.00 5 (5) Awesome Slew (J.Velazquez) 7.00

Off 3:06. Time 1:35.20. Fast. Also Ran_Practical Joke, Iron Fist, Giant Expectations, Gato Del Oro, Mor Spirit, Accelerate, Cupid. $1 Pick 3 (3-11-9) 3 Correct Paid $257.90. Daily Double (11-9) paid $147.40. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $82.10. $1 Superfecta (9-3-5-10) paid $2,858.20. $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-5) paid $370.30.

8th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

1 (1) Mendelssohn (R.Moore) 11.60 8.40 5.60 2 (2) Untamed Domain (J.Ortiz) 11.00 7.00 8 (8) Voting Control (J.Castellano) 6.20

Off 3:51. Time 1:35.97. Firm. Scratched_Pubilius Syrus, Tap Daddy. Also Ran_Catholic Boy, Beckford, Masar, My Boy Jack, Flameaway, Sands of Mali, James Garfield, Rajasinghe, Snapper Sinclair, Encumbered, Hemp Hemp Hurray. $1 Pick 3 (11-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $725.40. Daily Double (9-1) paid $218.00. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $73.30. $1 Superfecta (1-2-8-4) paid $3,206.80. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-8) paid $301.75.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

6 (6) Forever Unbridled (J.Velazquez) 9.40 5.00 3.40 4 (4) Abel Tasman (M.Smith) 5.40 3.60 7 (7) Paradise Woods (F.Prat) 3.80

Off 4:36. Time 1:50.25. Fast. Also Ran_Elate, Mopotism, Champagne Room, Romantic Vision, Stellar Wind. Pick 6 (1-3-11-9-1/15/16-6) 6 Correct Paid $146,053.20, 5 Correct Paid $684.80. $0.5 Pick 4 (11-9-1/15/16-6) 4 Correct Paid $2,375.90. $1 Pick 3 (9-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $619.20. Daily Double (1-6) paid $73.20. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $23.40. $1 Superfecta (6-4-7-5) paid $370.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $73.60.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.