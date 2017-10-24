World Series Leadoff Homers

Players that have led off a World Series game with a home run:

Top of first

Dexter Fowler, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, Nov. 2, 2016

Gregor Blanco, San Francisco at Kansas City, Oct. 22, 2014

Johnny Damon, Boston at St. Louis, Oct. 27, 2004

Derek Jeter, New York Yankees at New York Mets, Oct. 25, 2000

Rickey Henderson, Oakland at San Francisco, Oct. 28, 1989

Lenny Dykstra, New York Mets at Boston, Oct. 21, 1986

Pete Rose, Cincinnati at Oakland, Oct. 20, 1972

Lou Brock, St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit, Oct. 6, 1968

Al Smith, Cleveland at New York Giants, Sept. 30, 1954

Gene Woodling, New York Yankees at Brooklyn, Oct. 4, 1953

David Jones, Detroit at Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 1909

Bottom of first

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros, Oct. 24, 2017.

Curtis Granderson, New York Mets vs. Kansas City, Nov. 1, 2015.

x-Alcides Escobar, Kansas City vs. New York Mets, Oct. 27, 2015.

Dustin Pedroia, Boston vs. Colorado, Oct. 24, 2007

Davey Lopes, Los Angeles vs. New York Yankees, Oct. 17, 1978

Wayne Garrett, New York Mets vs. Oakland, Oct. 16, 1973

Tommie Agee, New York Mets vs. Baltimore, Oct. 14, 1969

Don Buford, Baltimore vs. New York Mets, Oct. 11, 1969

William Bruton, Milwaukee Braves vs. New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1958

Dale Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Boston Braves, Oct. 10, 1948

Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees vs. Brooklyn, Oct. 5, 1942

x-Patrick Doherty, Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh, Oct. 2, 1903

x-inside-the-park home runs

