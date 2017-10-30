Wheeler scores 3 of Jets’ 5 goals in 1st to rout Pens 7-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored three of Winnipeg’s five goals in the first period and the Jets routed the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Sunday night.

Brendan Lemieux scored his first career goal for Winnipeg on a slap shot from the point at 12:20 of the third. The son of Claude Lemieux made his NHL debut Oct. 20.

Andrew Copp, Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who chased Matt Murray early.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Winnipeg scored three times in 34 seconds late in the first to break it open against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Penguins, playing back-to-back road games after losing 2-1 in Minnesota on Saturday, were on their heels from the start and didn’t score until Evgeni Malkin’s fifth of the season late in the second.

DUCKS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Corey Perry scored the only goal in a shootout to lift Anaheim over Carolina.

Jakob Silfverberg tied it with just under five minutes remaining in the third period for the Ducks. Ondrej Kase and Derek Grant scored in the first, and Ryan Miller made 34 saves — including three point-blank stops in overtime.

Jeff Skinner, Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk scored to rally the Hurricanes from a 2-0 deficit early in the opening period. Scott Darling stopped 22 shots.

FLAMES 2, CAPITALS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored the tiebreaking goal 9:09 into the third period and Calgary edged Washington to break a four-game home losing streak.

The decisive goal was set up by Johnny Gaudreau, who carried the puck in on the rush. After not finding anyone open, he curled back at the faceoff dot and tried again, this time spotting Monahan alone at the far post. All the Flames’ leading goal scorer had to do was slide in his sixth of the season.

It was the 11th assist for Gaudreau, who leads the team with 14 points.

Micheal Ferland also scored for the Flames, and Mike Smith made 30 saves in his NHL-leading 11th start.

Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals, who finished 1-2-0 on a road trip through Western Canada.

