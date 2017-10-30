|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|3289
|872
|2417
|Pittsburgh
|2910
|871
|2039
|Kansas City
|2747
|903
|1844
|L.A. Chargers
|2662
|711
|1951
|Houston
|2572
|968
|1604
|Oakland
|2542
|704
|1838
|Jacksonville
|2531
|1183
|1348
|N.Y. Jets
|2463
|766
|1697
|Cleveland
|2410
|761
|1649
|Indianapolis
|2370
|796
|1574
|Tennessee
|2285
|872
|1413
|Baltimore
|2238
|1015
|1223
|Buffalo
|2123
|872
|1251
|Denver
|2028
|687
|1341
|Cincinnati
|2010
|549
|1461
|Miami
|1767
|535
|1232
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|1551
|431
|1120
|Cincinnati
|2065
|783
|1282
|Jacksonville
|2102
|970
|1132
|Miami
|2144
|668
|1476
|Pittsburgh
|2293
|853
|1440
|Tennessee
|2306
|701
|1605
|Houston
|2342
|676
|1666
|Buffalo
|2426
|561
|1865
|Cleveland
|2508
|674
|1834
|Baltimore
|2538
|1062
|1476
|L.A. Chargers
|2696
|1081
|1615
|Kansas City
|2774
|872
|1902
|Oakland
|2855
|963
|1892
|N.Y. Jets
|2891
|1026
|1865
|Indianapolis
|3254
|931
|2323
|New England
|3336
|972
|2364
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|2974
|1034
|1940
|Minnesota
|2868
|960
|1908
|New Orleans
|2733
|831
|1902
|Tampa Bay
|2636
|568
|2068
|Atlanta
|2621
|863
|1758
|Seattle
|2592
|683
|1909
|Dallas
|2589
|1054
|1535
|L.A. Rams
|2584
|893
|1691
|Washington
|2500
|738
|1762
|Carolina
|2488
|781
|1707
|San Francisco
|2456
|766
|1690
|Arizona
|2332
|444
|1888
|Chicago
|2301
|1041
|1260
|Detroit
|2270
|575
|1695
|Green Bay
|2170
|711
|1459
|N.Y. Giants
|2075
|583
|1492
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|2112
|653
|1459
|Atlanta
|2244
|715
|1529
|Minnesota
|2257
|651
|1606
|Washington
|2258
|736
|1522
|Dallas
|2274
|742
|1532
|L.A. Rams
|2297
|862
|1435
|Seattle
|2336
|824
|1512
|New Orleans
|2413
|842
|1571
|Detroit
|2423
|641
|1782
|Green Bay
|2442
|880
|1562
|Arizona
|2469
|741
|1728
|Chicago
|2496
|835
|1661
|Philadelphia
|2617
|563
|2054
|N.Y. Giants
|2656
|845
|1811
|Tampa Bay
|2705
|782
|1923
|San Francisco
|3056
|1054
|2002
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|411.1
|109.0
|302.1
|Kansas City
|392.4
|129.0
|263.4
|Houston
|367.4
|138.3
|229.1
|Pittsburgh
|363.8
|108.9
|254.9
|Jacksonville
|361.6
|169.0
|192.6
|Denver
|338.0
|114.5
|223.5
|L.A. Chargers
|332.8
|88.9
|243.9
|Tennessee
|326.4
|124.6
|201.9
|Oakland
|317.8
|88.0
|229.8
|N.Y. Jets
|307.9
|95.8
|212.1
|Buffalo
|303.3
|124.6
|178.7
|Cleveland
|301.2
|95.1
|206.1
|Indianapolis
|296.2
|99.5
|196.8
|Cincinnati
|287.1
|78.4
|208.7
|Baltimore
|279.8
|126.9
|152.9
|Miami
|252.4
|76.4
|176.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|258.5
|71.8
|186.7
|Pittsburgh
|286.6
|106.6
|180.0
|Cincinnati
|295.0
|111.9
|183.1
|Jacksonville
|300.3
|138.6
|161.7
|Miami
|306.3
|95.4
|210.9
|Cleveland
|313.5
|84.2
|229.2
|Baltimore
|317.2
|132.8
|184.5
|Tennessee
|329.4
|100.1
|229.3
|Houston
|334.6
|96.6
|238.0
|L.A. Chargers
|337.0
|135.1
|201.9
|Buffalo
|346.6
|80.1
|266.4
|Oakland
|356.9
|120.4
|236.5
|N.Y. Jets
|361.4
|128.2
|233.1
|Kansas City
|396.3
|124.6
|271.7
|Indianapolis
|406.8
|116.4
|290.4
|New England
|417.0
|121.5
|295.5
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|390.4
|118.7
|271.7
|Tampa Bay
|376.6
|81.1
|295.4
|Atlanta
|374.4
|123.3
|251.1
|Philadelphia
|371.8
|129.2
|242.5
|Seattle
|370.3
|97.6
|272.7
|Dallas
|369.9
|150.6
|219.3
|L.A. Rams
|369.1
|127.6
|241.6
|Minnesota
|358.5
|120.0
|238.5
|Washington
|357.1
|105.4
|251.7
|Arizona
|333.1
|63.4
|269.7
|Detroit
|324.3
|82.1
|242.1
|Carolina
|311.0
|97.6
|213.4
|Green Bay
|310.0
|101.6
|208.4
|San Francisco
|307.0
|95.8
|211.2
|N.Y. Giants
|296.4
|83.3
|213.1
|Chicago
|287.6
|130.1
|157.5
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|264.0
|81.6
|182.4
|Minnesota
|282.1
|81.4
|200.8
|Chicago
|312.0
|104.4
|207.6
|Atlanta
|320.6
|102.1
|218.4
|Washington
|322.6
|105.1
|217.4
|Dallas
|324.9
|106.0
|218.9
|Philadelphia
|327.1
|70.4
|256.8
|L.A. Rams
|328.1
|123.1
|205.0
|Seattle
|333.7
|117.7
|216.0
|New Orleans
|344.7
|120.3
|224.4
|Detroit
|346.1
|91.6
|254.6
|Green Bay
|348.9
|125.7
|223.1
|Arizona
|352.7
|105.9
|246.9
|N.Y. Giants
|379.4
|120.7
|258.7
|San Francisco
|382.0
|131.8
|250.2
|Tampa Bay
|386.4
|111.7
|274.7
