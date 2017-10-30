Yard Rush Pass New England 3289 872 2417 Pittsburgh 2910 871 2039 Kansas City 2747 903 1844 L.A. Chargers 2662 711 1951 Houston 2572 968 1604 Oakland 2542 704 1838 Jacksonville 2531 1183 1348 N.Y. Jets 2463 766 1697 Cleveland 2410 761 1649 Indianapolis 2370 796 1574 Tennessee 2285 872 1413 Baltimore 2238 1015 1223 Buffalo 2123 872 1251 Denver 2028 687 1341 Cincinnati 2010 549 1461 Miami 1767 535 1232

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 1551 431 1120 Cincinnati 2065 783 1282 Jacksonville 2102 970 1132 Miami 2144 668 1476 Pittsburgh 2293 853 1440 Tennessee 2306 701 1605 Houston 2342 676 1666 Buffalo 2426 561 1865 Cleveland 2508 674 1834 Baltimore 2538 1062 1476 L.A. Chargers 2696 1081 1615 Kansas City 2774 872 1902 Oakland 2855 963 1892 N.Y. Jets 2891 1026 1865 Indianapolis 3254 931 2323 New England 3336 972 2364

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Philadelphia 2974 1034 1940 Minnesota 2868 960 1908 New Orleans 2733 831 1902 Tampa Bay 2636 568 2068 Atlanta 2621 863 1758 Seattle 2592 683 1909 Dallas 2589 1054 1535 L.A. Rams 2584 893 1691 Washington 2500 738 1762 Carolina 2488 781 1707 San Francisco 2456 766 1690 Arizona 2332 444 1888 Chicago 2301 1041 1260 Detroit 2270 575 1695 Green Bay 2170 711 1459 N.Y. Giants 2075 583 1492

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Carolina 2112 653 1459 Atlanta 2244 715 1529 Minnesota 2257 651 1606 Washington 2258 736 1522 Dallas 2274 742 1532 L.A. Rams 2297 862 1435 Seattle 2336 824 1512 New Orleans 2413 842 1571 Detroit 2423 641 1782 Green Bay 2442 880 1562 Arizona 2469 741 1728 Chicago 2496 835 1661 Philadelphia 2617 563 2054 N.Y. Giants 2656 845 1811 Tampa Bay 2705 782 1923 San Francisco 3056 1054 2002

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 411.1 109.0 302.1 Kansas City 392.4 129.0 263.4 Houston 367.4 138.3 229.1 Pittsburgh 363.8 108.9 254.9 Jacksonville 361.6 169.0 192.6 Denver 338.0 114.5 223.5 L.A. Chargers 332.8 88.9 243.9 Tennessee 326.4 124.6 201.9 Oakland 317.8 88.0 229.8 N.Y. Jets 307.9 95.8 212.1 Buffalo 303.3 124.6 178.7 Cleveland 301.2 95.1 206.1 Indianapolis 296.2 99.5 196.8 Cincinnati 287.1 78.4 208.7 Baltimore 279.8 126.9 152.9 Miami 252.4 76.4 176.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Denver 258.5 71.8 186.7 Pittsburgh 286.6 106.6 180.0 Cincinnati 295.0 111.9 183.1 Jacksonville 300.3 138.6 161.7 Miami 306.3 95.4 210.9 Cleveland 313.5 84.2 229.2 Baltimore 317.2 132.8 184.5 Tennessee 329.4 100.1 229.3 Houston 334.6 96.6 238.0 L.A. Chargers 337.0 135.1 201.9 Buffalo 346.6 80.1 266.4 Oakland 356.9 120.4 236.5 N.Y. Jets 361.4 128.2 233.1 Kansas City 396.3 124.6 271.7 Indianapolis 406.8 116.4 290.4 New England 417.0 121.5 295.5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New Orleans 390.4 118.7 271.7 Tampa Bay 376.6 81.1 295.4 Atlanta 374.4 123.3 251.1 Philadelphia 371.8 129.2 242.5 Seattle 370.3 97.6 272.7 Dallas 369.9 150.6 219.3 L.A. Rams 369.1 127.6 241.6 Minnesota 358.5 120.0 238.5 Washington 357.1 105.4 251.7 Arizona 333.1 63.4 269.7 Detroit 324.3 82.1 242.1 Carolina 311.0 97.6 213.4 Green Bay 310.0 101.6 208.4 San Francisco 307.0 95.8 211.2 N.Y. Giants 296.4 83.3 213.1 Chicago 287.6 130.1 157.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Carolina 264.0 81.6 182.4 Minnesota 282.1 81.4 200.8 Chicago 312.0 104.4 207.6 Atlanta 320.6 102.1 218.4 Washington 322.6 105.1 217.4 Dallas 324.9 106.0 218.9 Philadelphia 327.1 70.4 256.8 L.A. Rams 328.1 123.1 205.0 Seattle 333.7 117.7 216.0 New Orleans 344.7 120.3 224.4 Detroit 346.1 91.6 254.6 Green Bay 348.9 125.7 223.1 Arizona 352.7 105.9 246.9 N.Y. Giants 379.4 120.7 258.7 San Francisco 382.0 131.8 250.2 Tampa Bay 386.4 111.7 274.7

