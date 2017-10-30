201.5
Week 9

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 9:59 am 10/30/2017 09:59am
Yard Rush Pass
New England 3289 872 2417
Pittsburgh 2910 871 2039
Kansas City 2747 903 1844
L.A. Chargers 2662 711 1951
Houston 2572 968 1604
Oakland 2542 704 1838
Jacksonville 2531 1183 1348
N.Y. Jets 2463 766 1697
Cleveland 2410 761 1649
Indianapolis 2370 796 1574
Tennessee 2285 872 1413
Baltimore 2238 1015 1223
Buffalo 2123 872 1251
Denver 2028 687 1341
Cincinnati 2010 549 1461
Miami 1767 535 1232
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Denver 1551 431 1120
Cincinnati 2065 783 1282
Jacksonville 2102 970 1132
Miami 2144 668 1476
Pittsburgh 2293 853 1440
Tennessee 2306 701 1605
Houston 2342 676 1666
Buffalo 2426 561 1865
Cleveland 2508 674 1834
Baltimore 2538 1062 1476
L.A. Chargers 2696 1081 1615
Kansas City 2774 872 1902
Oakland 2855 963 1892
N.Y. Jets 2891 1026 1865
Indianapolis 3254 931 2323
New England 3336 972 2364
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Philadelphia 2974 1034 1940
Minnesota 2868 960 1908
New Orleans 2733 831 1902
Tampa Bay 2636 568 2068
Atlanta 2621 863 1758
Seattle 2592 683 1909
Dallas 2589 1054 1535
L.A. Rams 2584 893 1691
Washington 2500 738 1762
Carolina 2488 781 1707
San Francisco 2456 766 1690
Arizona 2332 444 1888
Chicago 2301 1041 1260
Detroit 2270 575 1695
Green Bay 2170 711 1459
N.Y. Giants 2075 583 1492
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Carolina 2112 653 1459
Atlanta 2244 715 1529
Minnesota 2257 651 1606
Washington 2258 736 1522
Dallas 2274 742 1532
L.A. Rams 2297 862 1435
Seattle 2336 824 1512
New Orleans 2413 842 1571
Detroit 2423 641 1782
Green Bay 2442 880 1562
Arizona 2469 741 1728
Chicago 2496 835 1661
Philadelphia 2617 563 2054
N.Y. Giants 2656 845 1811
Tampa Bay 2705 782 1923
San Francisco 3056 1054 2002
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 411.1 109.0 302.1
Kansas City 392.4 129.0 263.4
Houston 367.4 138.3 229.1
Pittsburgh 363.8 108.9 254.9
Jacksonville 361.6 169.0 192.6
Denver 338.0 114.5 223.5
L.A. Chargers 332.8 88.9 243.9
Tennessee 326.4 124.6 201.9
Oakland 317.8 88.0 229.8
N.Y. Jets 307.9 95.8 212.1
Buffalo 303.3 124.6 178.7
Cleveland 301.2 95.1 206.1
Indianapolis 296.2 99.5 196.8
Cincinnati 287.1 78.4 208.7
Baltimore 279.8 126.9 152.9
Miami 252.4 76.4 176.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Denver 258.5 71.8 186.7
Pittsburgh 286.6 106.6 180.0
Cincinnati 295.0 111.9 183.1
Jacksonville 300.3 138.6 161.7
Miami 306.3 95.4 210.9
Cleveland 313.5 84.2 229.2
Baltimore 317.2 132.8 184.5
Tennessee 329.4 100.1 229.3
Houston 334.6 96.6 238.0
L.A. Chargers 337.0 135.1 201.9
Buffalo 346.6 80.1 266.4
Oakland 356.9 120.4 236.5
N.Y. Jets 361.4 128.2 233.1
Kansas City 396.3 124.6 271.7
Indianapolis 406.8 116.4 290.4
New England 417.0 121.5 295.5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New Orleans 390.4 118.7 271.7
Tampa Bay 376.6 81.1 295.4
Atlanta 374.4 123.3 251.1
Philadelphia 371.8 129.2 242.5
Seattle 370.3 97.6 272.7
Dallas 369.9 150.6 219.3
L.A. Rams 369.1 127.6 241.6
Minnesota 358.5 120.0 238.5
Washington 357.1 105.4 251.7
Arizona 333.1 63.4 269.7
Detroit 324.3 82.1 242.1
Carolina 311.0 97.6 213.4
Green Bay 310.0 101.6 208.4
San Francisco 307.0 95.8 211.2
N.Y. Giants 296.4 83.3 213.1
Chicago 287.6 130.1 157.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Carolina 264.0 81.6 182.4
Minnesota 282.1 81.4 200.8
Chicago 312.0 104.4 207.6
Atlanta 320.6 102.1 218.4
Washington 322.6 105.1 217.4
Dallas 324.9 106.0 218.9
Philadelphia 327.1 70.4 256.8
L.A. Rams 328.1 123.1 205.0
Seattle 333.7 117.7 216.0
New Orleans 344.7 120.3 224.4
Detroit 346.1 91.6 254.6
Green Bay 348.9 125.7 223.1
Arizona 352.7 105.9 246.9
N.Y. Giants 379.4 120.7 258.7
San Francisco 382.0 131.8 250.2
Tampa Bay 386.4 111.7 274.7

