Week 8

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 9:58 am 10/27/2017 09:58am
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2875 775 2100
Kansas City 2747 903 1844
Jacksonville 2531 1183 1348
Pittsburgh 2518 796 1722
L.A. Chargers 2313 554 1759
Tennessee 2285 872 1413
Baltimore 2238 1015 1223
N.Y. Jets 2184 723 1461
Oakland 2175 650 1525
Cleveland 2134 646 1488
Houston 2063 826 1237
Indianapolis 2039 681 1358
Denver 2028 687 1341
Buffalo 1792 706 1086
Miami 1767 535 1232
Cincinnati 1734 491 1243
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Denver 1551 431 1120
Cincinnati 1734 668 1066
Pittsburgh 1811 782 1029
Houston 1863 643 1220
Buffalo 2059 507 1552
Jacksonville 2102 970 1132
Cleveland 2133 586 1547
Miami 2144 668 1476
L.A. Chargers 2282 984 1298
Tennessee 2306 701 1605
N.Y. Jets 2505 886 1619
Oakland 2524 797 1727
Baltimore 2538 1062 1476
Kansas City 2774 872 1902
Indianapolis 2978 873 2105
New England 2987 815 2172
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Philadelphia 2670 922 1748
L.A. Rams 2584 893 1691
Minnesota 2493 872 1621
Tampa Bay 2357 483 1874
New Orleans 2346 730 1616
Arizona 2332 444 1888
Dallas 2282 885 1397
Atlanta 2235 723 1512
Carolina 2234 681 1553
San Francisco 2218 672 1546
Washington 2215 689 1526
Green Bay 2170 711 1459
Seattle 2113 650 1463
N.Y. Giants 2075 583 1492
Chicago 1994 884 1110
Detroit 1788 504 1284
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Seattle 1827 682 1145
Carolina 1833 568 1265
Washington 1951 567 1384
Atlanta 1965 672 1293
Minnesota 1981 536 1445
Dallas 1989 693 1296
Detroit 2031 566 1465
New Orleans 2106 685 1421
Chicago 2109 734 1375
L.A. Rams 2297 862 1435
Philadelphia 2379 469 1910
Green Bay 2442 880 1562
Tampa Bay 2451 682 1769
Arizona 2469 741 1728
N.Y. Giants 2656 845 1811
San Francisco 2752 942 1810
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 410.7 110.7 300.0
Kansas City 392.4 129.0 263.4
Jacksonville 361.6 169.0 192.6
Pittsburgh 359.7 113.7 246.0
Houston 343.8 137.7 206.2
Denver 338.0 114.5 223.5
L.A. Chargers 330.4 79.1 251.3
Tennessee 326.4 124.6 201.9
N.Y. Jets 312.0 103.3 208.7
Oakland 310.7 92.9 217.9
Cleveland 304.9 92.3 212.6
Buffalo 298.7 117.7 181.0
Indianapolis 291.3 97.3 194.0
Cincinnati 289.0 81.8 207.2
Baltimore 279.8 126.9 152.9
Miami 252.4 76.4 176.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Denver 258.5 71.8 186.7
Pittsburgh 258.7 111.7 147.0
Cincinnati 289.0 111.3 177.7
Jacksonville 300.3 138.6 161.7
Cleveland 304.7 83.7 221.0
Miami 306.3 95.4 210.9
Houston 310.5 107.2 203.3
Baltimore 317.2 132.8 184.5
L.A. Chargers 326.0 140.6 185.4
Tennessee 329.4 100.1 229.3
Buffalo 343.2 84.5 258.7
N.Y. Jets 357.9 126.6 231.3
Oakland 360.6 113.9 246.7
Kansas City 396.3 124.6 271.7
Indianapolis 425.4 124.7 300.7
New England 426.7 116.4 310.3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 392.8 80.5 312.3
New Orleans 391.0 121.7 269.3
Philadelphia 381.4 131.7 249.7
Dallas 380.3 147.5 232.8
Atlanta 372.5 120.5 252.0
Washington 369.2 114.8 254.3
L.A. Rams 369.1 127.6 241.6
Minnesota 356.1 124.6 231.6
Seattle 352.2 108.3 243.8
Arizona 333.1 63.4 269.7
Carolina 319.1 97.3 221.9
San Francisco 316.9 96.0 220.9
Green Bay 310.0 101.6 208.4
Detroit 298.0 84.0 214.0
N.Y. Giants 296.4 83.3 213.1
Chicago 284.9 126.3 158.6
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Carolina 261.9 81.1 180.7
Minnesota 283.0 76.6 206.4
Chicago 301.3 104.9 196.4
Seattle 304.5 113.7 190.8
Washington 325.2 94.5 230.7
Atlanta 327.5 112.0 215.5
L.A. Rams 328.1 123.1 205.0
Dallas 331.5 115.5 216.0
Detroit 338.5 94.3 244.2
Philadelphia 339.9 67.0 272.9
Green Bay 348.9 125.7 223.1
New Orleans 351.0 114.2 236.8
Arizona 352.7 105.9 246.9
N.Y. Giants 379.4 120.7 258.7
San Francisco 393.1 134.6 258.6
Tampa Bay 408.5 113.7 294.8

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

