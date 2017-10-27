Yard Rush Pass New England 2875 775 2100 Kansas City 2747 903 1844 Jacksonville 2531 1183 1348 Pittsburgh 2518 796 1722 L.A. Chargers 2313 554 1759 Tennessee 2285 872 1413 Baltimore 2238 1015 1223 N.Y. Jets 2184 723 1461 Oakland 2175 650 1525 Cleveland 2134 646 1488 Houston 2063 826 1237 Indianapolis 2039 681 1358 Denver 2028 687 1341 Buffalo 1792 706 1086 Miami 1767 535 1232 Cincinnati 1734 491 1243

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 1551 431 1120 Cincinnati 1734 668 1066 Pittsburgh 1811 782 1029 Houston 1863 643 1220 Buffalo 2059 507 1552 Jacksonville 2102 970 1132 Cleveland 2133 586 1547 Miami 2144 668 1476 L.A. Chargers 2282 984 1298 Tennessee 2306 701 1605 N.Y. Jets 2505 886 1619 Oakland 2524 797 1727 Baltimore 2538 1062 1476 Kansas City 2774 872 1902 Indianapolis 2978 873 2105 New England 2987 815 2172

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Philadelphia 2670 922 1748 L.A. Rams 2584 893 1691 Minnesota 2493 872 1621 Tampa Bay 2357 483 1874 New Orleans 2346 730 1616 Arizona 2332 444 1888 Dallas 2282 885 1397 Atlanta 2235 723 1512 Carolina 2234 681 1553 San Francisco 2218 672 1546 Washington 2215 689 1526 Green Bay 2170 711 1459 Seattle 2113 650 1463 N.Y. Giants 2075 583 1492 Chicago 1994 884 1110 Detroit 1788 504 1284

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Seattle 1827 682 1145 Carolina 1833 568 1265 Washington 1951 567 1384 Atlanta 1965 672 1293 Minnesota 1981 536 1445 Dallas 1989 693 1296 Detroit 2031 566 1465 New Orleans 2106 685 1421 Chicago 2109 734 1375 L.A. Rams 2297 862 1435 Philadelphia 2379 469 1910 Green Bay 2442 880 1562 Tampa Bay 2451 682 1769 Arizona 2469 741 1728 N.Y. Giants 2656 845 1811 San Francisco 2752 942 1810

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 410.7 110.7 300.0 Kansas City 392.4 129.0 263.4 Jacksonville 361.6 169.0 192.6 Pittsburgh 359.7 113.7 246.0 Houston 343.8 137.7 206.2 Denver 338.0 114.5 223.5 L.A. Chargers 330.4 79.1 251.3 Tennessee 326.4 124.6 201.9 N.Y. Jets 312.0 103.3 208.7 Oakland 310.7 92.9 217.9 Cleveland 304.9 92.3 212.6 Buffalo 298.7 117.7 181.0 Indianapolis 291.3 97.3 194.0 Cincinnati 289.0 81.8 207.2 Baltimore 279.8 126.9 152.9 Miami 252.4 76.4 176.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Denver 258.5 71.8 186.7 Pittsburgh 258.7 111.7 147.0 Cincinnati 289.0 111.3 177.7 Jacksonville 300.3 138.6 161.7 Cleveland 304.7 83.7 221.0 Miami 306.3 95.4 210.9 Houston 310.5 107.2 203.3 Baltimore 317.2 132.8 184.5 L.A. Chargers 326.0 140.6 185.4 Tennessee 329.4 100.1 229.3 Buffalo 343.2 84.5 258.7 N.Y. Jets 357.9 126.6 231.3 Oakland 360.6 113.9 246.7 Kansas City 396.3 124.6 271.7 Indianapolis 425.4 124.7 300.7 New England 426.7 116.4 310.3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 392.8 80.5 312.3 New Orleans 391.0 121.7 269.3 Philadelphia 381.4 131.7 249.7 Dallas 380.3 147.5 232.8 Atlanta 372.5 120.5 252.0 Washington 369.2 114.8 254.3 L.A. Rams 369.1 127.6 241.6 Minnesota 356.1 124.6 231.6 Seattle 352.2 108.3 243.8 Arizona 333.1 63.4 269.7 Carolina 319.1 97.3 221.9 San Francisco 316.9 96.0 220.9 Green Bay 310.0 101.6 208.4 Detroit 298.0 84.0 214.0 N.Y. Giants 296.4 83.3 213.1 Chicago 284.9 126.3 158.6

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Carolina 261.9 81.1 180.7 Minnesota 283.0 76.6 206.4 Chicago 301.3 104.9 196.4 Seattle 304.5 113.7 190.8 Washington 325.2 94.5 230.7 Atlanta 327.5 112.0 215.5 L.A. Rams 328.1 123.1 205.0 Dallas 331.5 115.5 216.0 Detroit 338.5 94.3 244.2 Philadelphia 339.9 67.0 272.9 Green Bay 348.9 125.7 223.1 New Orleans 351.0 114.2 236.8 Arizona 352.7 105.9 246.9 N.Y. Giants 379.4 120.7 258.7 San Francisco 393.1 134.6 258.6 Tampa Bay 408.5 113.7 294.8

