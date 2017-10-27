|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|2875
|775
|2100
|Kansas City
|2747
|903
|1844
|Jacksonville
|2531
|1183
|1348
|Pittsburgh
|2518
|796
|1722
|L.A. Chargers
|2313
|554
|1759
|Tennessee
|2285
|872
|1413
|Baltimore
|2238
|1015
|1223
|N.Y. Jets
|2184
|723
|1461
|Oakland
|2175
|650
|1525
|Cleveland
|2134
|646
|1488
|Houston
|2063
|826
|1237
|Indianapolis
|2039
|681
|1358
|Denver
|2028
|687
|1341
|Buffalo
|1792
|706
|1086
|Miami
|1767
|535
|1232
|Cincinnati
|1734
|491
|1243
|DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|1551
|431
|1120
|Cincinnati
|1734
|668
|1066
|Pittsburgh
|1811
|782
|1029
|Houston
|1863
|643
|1220
|Buffalo
|2059
|507
|1552
|Jacksonville
|2102
|970
|1132
|Cleveland
|2133
|586
|1547
|Miami
|2144
|668
|1476
|L.A. Chargers
|2282
|984
|1298
|Tennessee
|2306
|701
|1605
|N.Y. Jets
|2505
|886
|1619
|Oakland
|2524
|797
|1727
|Baltimore
|2538
|1062
|1476
|Kansas City
|2774
|872
|1902
|Indianapolis
|2978
|873
|2105
|New England
|2987
|815
|2172
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|2670
|922
|1748
|L.A. Rams
|2584
|893
|1691
|Minnesota
|2493
|872
|1621
|Tampa Bay
|2357
|483
|1874
|New Orleans
|2346
|730
|1616
|Arizona
|2332
|444
|1888
|Dallas
|2282
|885
|1397
|Atlanta
|2235
|723
|1512
|Carolina
|2234
|681
|1553
|San Francisco
|2218
|672
|1546
|Washington
|2215
|689
|1526
|Green Bay
|2170
|711
|1459
|Seattle
|2113
|650
|1463
|N.Y. Giants
|2075
|583
|1492
|Chicago
|1994
|884
|1110
|Detroit
|1788
|504
|1284
|DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Seattle
|1827
|682
|1145
|Carolina
|1833
|568
|1265
|Washington
|1951
|567
|1384
|Atlanta
|1965
|672
|1293
|Minnesota
|1981
|536
|1445
|Dallas
|1989
|693
|1296
|Detroit
|2031
|566
|1465
|New Orleans
|2106
|685
|1421
|Chicago
|2109
|734
|1375
|L.A. Rams
|2297
|862
|1435
|Philadelphia
|2379
|469
|1910
|Green Bay
|2442
|880
|1562
|Tampa Bay
|2451
|682
|1769
|Arizona
|2469
|741
|1728
|N.Y. Giants
|2656
|845
|1811
|San Francisco
|2752
|942
|1810
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|410.7
|110.7
|300.0
|Kansas City
|392.4
|129.0
|263.4
|Jacksonville
|361.6
|169.0
|192.6
|Pittsburgh
|359.7
|113.7
|246.0
|Houston
|343.8
|137.7
|206.2
|Denver
|338.0
|114.5
|223.5
|L.A. Chargers
|330.4
|79.1
|251.3
|Tennessee
|326.4
|124.6
|201.9
|N.Y. Jets
|312.0
|103.3
|208.7
|Oakland
|310.7
|92.9
|217.9
|Cleveland
|304.9
|92.3
|212.6
|Buffalo
|298.7
|117.7
|181.0
|Indianapolis
|291.3
|97.3
|194.0
|Cincinnati
|289.0
|81.8
|207.2
|Baltimore
|279.8
|126.9
|152.9
|Miami
|252.4
|76.4
|176.0
|DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|258.5
|71.8
|186.7
|Pittsburgh
|258.7
|111.7
|147.0
|Cincinnati
|289.0
|111.3
|177.7
|Jacksonville
|300.3
|138.6
|161.7
|Cleveland
|304.7
|83.7
|221.0
|Miami
|306.3
|95.4
|210.9
|Houston
|310.5
|107.2
|203.3
|Baltimore
|317.2
|132.8
|184.5
|L.A. Chargers
|326.0
|140.6
|185.4
|Tennessee
|329.4
|100.1
|229.3
|Buffalo
|343.2
|84.5
|258.7
|N.Y. Jets
|357.9
|126.6
|231.3
|Oakland
|360.6
|113.9
|246.7
|Kansas City
|396.3
|124.6
|271.7
|Indianapolis
|425.4
|124.7
|300.7
|New England
|426.7
|116.4
|310.3
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|392.8
|80.5
|312.3
|New Orleans
|391.0
|121.7
|269.3
|Philadelphia
|381.4
|131.7
|249.7
|Dallas
|380.3
|147.5
|232.8
|Atlanta
|372.5
|120.5
|252.0
|Washington
|369.2
|114.8
|254.3
|L.A. Rams
|369.1
|127.6
|241.6
|Minnesota
|356.1
|124.6
|231.6
|Seattle
|352.2
|108.3
|243.8
|Arizona
|333.1
|63.4
|269.7
|Carolina
|319.1
|97.3
|221.9
|San Francisco
|316.9
|96.0
|220.9
|Green Bay
|310.0
|101.6
|208.4
|Detroit
|298.0
|84.0
|214.0
|N.Y. Giants
|296.4
|83.3
|213.1
|Chicago
|284.9
|126.3
|158.6
|DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|261.9
|81.1
|180.7
|Minnesota
|283.0
|76.6
|206.4
|Chicago
|301.3
|104.9
|196.4
|Seattle
|304.5
|113.7
|190.8
|Washington
|325.2
|94.5
|230.7
|Atlanta
|327.5
|112.0
|215.5
|L.A. Rams
|328.1
|123.1
|205.0
|Dallas
|331.5
|115.5
|216.0
|Detroit
|338.5
|94.3
|244.2
|Philadelphia
|339.9
|67.0
|272.9
|Green Bay
|348.9
|125.7
|223.1
|New Orleans
|351.0
|114.2
|236.8
|Arizona
|352.7
|105.9
|246.9
|N.Y. Giants
|379.4
|120.7
|258.7
|San Francisco
|393.1
|134.6
|258.6
|Tampa Bay
|408.5
|113.7
|294.8
