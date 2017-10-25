Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Wuilmer Becerra, RHP Tyler Pill, OF Travis Taijeron, RHP Erik Goeddel and INF Phil Evans.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Stirewalt, INF Derrick Fox, LHP Anthony Pacillo, RHP Benji Waite, C Joe DeLuca, RHP Carson Goldsmith and INF Yhoxian Medina

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on LHP Caleb Thielbar, OF Kes Carter and RHP Vinny Nittoli.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant to South Bay (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Matt Lengel from the practice squad. Signed OL Victor Salako to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Matt Prater to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Jelani Jenkins. Released CB Marcus Burley. Signed NT Chunky Clements to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dillon Day off waivers from Denver.

LOS ANGELES RAIDERS — Signed RB Elijah Hood. Signed DL Jhaustin Thomas to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Trevor Reilly from the practice squad. Placed LB Harvey Langi on the reserve/NFI list. Signed DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Neal Sterling from Kansas City’s practice squad. Placed CB Xavier Coleman on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE Noah Spence on injured reserve. Signed CB Deji Olatoye and DE Darryl Tapp.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Tony Bergstrom. Released DL A.J. Francis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Lawson Crouse to Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Jeff Carter on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Adam Cracknell to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Named Christopher Spano vice president of team business services and Hannah Bevis manager of digital and social media. Promoted Emily Vance to manager of business analytics and Casey Litwack manager of hockey administration.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Minnesota D Michael Boxall an undisclosed amount for his actions in and Oct. 22 match against San Jose. Fined Columbus D Harrison Afful an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during and Oct. 22 match against New York City. Fined Seattle F Clint Dempsey for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner during an Oct. 22 match against Colorado.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Vandell Andrade and Nikki Stacy assistant women’s basketball coaches.

