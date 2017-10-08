WCHA Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech 6, Union (NY) 3

W. Michigan 6, Ferris St. 1

Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 3

Notre Dame 5, Ala.-Huntsville 3

North Dakota 1, Alaska Anchorage 1, UND wins shootout 3-2

Air Force 3, Alaska 2

Exhibition: Bowling Green 4, US Under-18 Team 1

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Minn.-Duluth 3

Ferris St. 3, W. Michigan 2

Notre Dame 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

N. Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota St. 0

North Dakota 3, Alaska Anchorage 2, OT

Alaska 1, Air Force 1, Alaska scored in 3×3 OT

Tuesday’s Game

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.

Michigan St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

