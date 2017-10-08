WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ala.-Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
___
Michigan Tech 6, Union (NY) 3
W. Michigan 6, Ferris St. 1
Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 3
Notre Dame 5, Ala.-Huntsville 3
North Dakota 1, Alaska Anchorage 1, UND wins shootout 3-2
Air Force 3, Alaska 2
Exhibition: Bowling Green 4, US Under-18 Team 1
Michigan Tech 4, Minn.-Duluth 3
Ferris St. 3, W. Michigan 2
Notre Dame 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0
N. Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota St. 0
North Dakota 3, Alaska Anchorage 2, OT
Alaska 1, Air Force 1, Alaska scored in 3×3 OT
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.
Michigan St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
