Vikings-Browns Stats

|Minnesota
|3
|9
|11
|10—33
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|3
|0—16
|First Quarter
Cle_Crowell 26 run (kick failed), 11:20.
Min_FG Forbath 35, 5:27.
Min_Thielen 18 pass from Keenum (kick blocked), 2:48.
Cle_Kizer 1 run (Gonzalez kick), :40.
Min_FG Forbath 34, :00.
Min_FG Forbath 43, 13:32.
Cle_FG Gonzalez 23, 5:34.
Min_McKinnon 1 run (McKinnon run), 1:16.
Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Keenum (Forbath kick), 10:06.
Min_FG Forbath 51, 1:09.
A_74,237.
___
|Min
|Cle
|First downs
|26
|16
|Total Net Yards
|375
|276
|Rushes-yards
|34-88
|22-115
|Passing
|287
|161
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|3-105
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-43-1
|18-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|3-18
|Punts
|6-36.8
|6-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-58
|5-74
|Time of Possession
|37:52
|22:08
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, McKinnon 14-50, Murray 19-39, Diggs 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Crowell 11-64, D.Johnson 6-33, Kizer 5-18.
PASSING_Minnesota, Keenum 27-43-1-288. Cleveland, Kizer 18-34-0-179.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, McKinnon 6-72, Rudolph 6-27, Thielen 5-98, Diggs 4-27, Morgan 3-28, Treadwell 1-21, Murray 1-8, Floyd 1-7. Cleveland, Crowell 4-54, D.Johnson 4-10, Louis 2-42, Njoku 2-19, Coates 2-13, Dayes 1-15, Higgins 1-14, Treggs 1-12, DeValve 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Gonzalez 35.
