Vikings-Browns Stats

Minnesota 3 9 11 10—33 Cleveland 6 7 3 0—16 First Quarter

Cle_Crowell 26 run (kick failed), 11:20.

Min_FG Forbath 35, 5:27.

Second Quarter

Min_Thielen 18 pass from Keenum (kick blocked), 2:48.

Cle_Kizer 1 run (Gonzalez kick), :40.

Min_FG Forbath 34, :00.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 43, 13:32.

Cle_FG Gonzalez 23, 5:34.

Min_McKinnon 1 run (McKinnon run), 1:16.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Keenum (Forbath kick), 10:06.

Min_FG Forbath 51, 1:09.

A_74,237.

___

Min Cle First downs 26 16 Total Net Yards 375 276 Rushes-yards 34-88 22-115 Passing 287 161 Punt Returns 2-15 2-11 Kickoff Returns 1-24 3-105 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-8 Comp-Att-Int 27-43-1 18-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-1 3-18 Punts 6-36.8 6-46.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2 Penalties-Yards 5-58 5-74 Time of Possession 37:52 22:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, McKinnon 14-50, Murray 19-39, Diggs 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Crowell 11-64, D.Johnson 6-33, Kizer 5-18.

PASSING_Minnesota, Keenum 27-43-1-288. Cleveland, Kizer 18-34-0-179.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, McKinnon 6-72, Rudolph 6-27, Thielen 5-98, Diggs 4-27, Morgan 3-28, Treadwell 1-21, Murray 1-8, Floyd 1-7. Cleveland, Crowell 4-54, D.Johnson 4-10, Louis 2-42, Njoku 2-19, Coates 2-13, Dayes 1-15, Higgins 1-14, Treggs 1-12, DeValve 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Gonzalez 35.

