Timberwolves-Pistons, Box

MINNESOTA (101)

Wiggins 7-12 6-9 21, Gibson 2-5 2-2 6, Towns 8-16 4-4 23, Teague 8-14 0-0 18, Muhammad 1-9 2-2 4, Georges-Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Bjelica 2-5 2-2 7, Dieng 4-6 0-0 8, Aldrich 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 2-2 6, Crawford 3-12 0-0 8. Totals 37-85 18-21 101.

DETROIT (122)

Johnson 6-12 2-2 15, Harris 14-24 0-0 34, Drummond 6-10 3-6 15, Jackson 3-6 2-3 10, Bradley 8-17 1-2 20, Ellenson 6-12 0-0 14, Leuer 2-4 3-4 7, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-92 11-17 122.

Minnesota 26 18 29 28—101 Detroit 23 40 28 31—122

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-25 (Towns 3-6, Teague 2-3, Crawford 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Bjelica 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-1, Muhammad 0-3), Detroit 15-34 (Harris 6-9, Bradley 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Ellenson 2-7, Galloway 1-2, Johnson 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 37 (Towns 10), Detroit 47 (Drummond 15). Assists_Minnesota 19 (Teague 6), Detroit 32 (Smith 13). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Detroit 22. A_13,790 (21,000).

