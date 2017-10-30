Timbers-Dynamo, Sums

Portland 0 0—0 Houston 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella; Houston, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Powell, Portland, 24th; Mabiala, Portland, 45th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jeff Muschik, Jason White. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

___

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Larrys Mabiala (Roy Miller, 46th), Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell; Diego Chara (Amobi Okugo, 46th), Darlington Nagbe (Jeremy Ebobisse, 59th), Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri; Dairon Asprilla, Darren Mattocks.

Houston_Tyler Deric; Jalil Anibaba, DaMarcus Beasley, Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos; Eric Alexander, Juan Cabezas, Tomas Martinez (Vicente Sanchez, 60th); Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Erick Torres, 77th), Romell Quioto (Alex, 71st).

