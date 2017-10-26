Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Carl Willis pitching coach.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Garvin Alston pitching coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Joe Girardi will not return next season.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Ryan Garton outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach and Brian Butterfield third base coach. Promoted Andy Haines to assistant hitting coach. Claimed OF Jacob Hannemann off waivers from Seattle (AL). Designated INF Mike Freeman for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Chase Anderson to a two-year contract and INF Eric Sogard to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Announced LHP Tommy Milone has elected free agency.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — — Named Mike Maddux pitching coach and Bryan Eversgerd bullpen coach.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced hitting coach Hensley Meulens will become the bench coach; bench coach Ron Wotus will become the third base coach; and assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will become a special assistant, baseball operations. Named Matt Herges bullpen coach. Announced third base coach Phil Nevin will not return for 2018. Named Dave Righetti special assistant to the general manager. Announced Mark Gardner willl have a special assignment role for pitching development and evaluation. He will work alongside front office personnel in shaping the organization’s hitting approach and evaluating amateur hitters for the upcoming draft.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on OF Juan Duran, RHP Daniel Carela, RHP Steven DeLaCruz, LHP Kris Regas and INF Nick Giarraputo.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed QB Carson Palmer on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Traded a conditional 2018 draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for WR Dontrelle Inman. Released LB Jonathan Anderson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad. Released OT Bryce Harris.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Geremy Davis. Signed G-C Max Turek to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to the practice squad. Released DL Mike Purcell from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. Released DE Marquavius Lewis from the practice squad.

National Football League

CFL — Fined Toronto LB Rico Murray an undisclosed amount for a dangerous tackle on Winnipeg WR Weston Dressler. Fined Winnipeg DT Cory Johnson an undisclosed amount for a high hit on Toronto QB Ricky Ray.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR AJ Cruz to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Announced Shane Doan is joining the league’s hockey operations department.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL). Assigned F Justin Auger to Ontario.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Activated F Alan Quine and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was loaned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Signed D Sean Robertson.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Lauren Rothfeld and Chuck Melito assistant women’s basketball coaches.

NC CENTRAL — Named Mike Abrunzo volunteer assistant baseball coach and Jared Kehagias student assistant baseball coach.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.