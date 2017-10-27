Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt has announced plans for how the more than $37 million he raised in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will be distributed.

The Houston Texans defensive end will divide $30.15 million of the donations between Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children.

The money will go toward rebuilding child-care centers and homes and providing food and health care to those affected by the storm. He’ll hold onto $7 million for now and distribute it next year after his group assesses the continuing relief efforts.

Watt began the fundraising campaign in the days after the storm with the goal of raising $200,000, but kept upping the target as donations poured in from more than 200,000 people.

Watt says: “You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause. While we are going to do some truly incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead.”

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett won’t travel with the team to London because of a concussion.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Team officials had been hoping Garrett would be well enough to make the trip, but he will stay behind when they leave Thursday night.

Garrett, who missed Cleveland’s first four games with a sprained ankle, was placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday. The 21-year-old recorded a sack on Sunday and didn’t have any symptoms until two days later.

Garrett has recorded four sacks in three games. His playing time had steadily increased each week and he was getting back in playing shape before suffering the head injury.

He’ll have another week to recover as the winless Browns have a bye next week.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has sent a memo to the 32 teams rounding up its engagement initiatives with players, and looking toward what is next.

The update, obtained by The Associated Press, mentions plans to amplify players’ advocacy in communities and within the government structure at local, state and national levels.

After reviewing topics discussed with a players’ coalition at last week’s owners meetings — criminal justice reform, law enforcement, community engagement, and collaboration — and listing various programs in which the league and players are involved, the memo outlines plans for “media amplification and platform development” through programs launched in Weeks 13-15 of the schedule (Nov. 30-Dec. 18) and in January and February, through the Super Bowl.

The NFL says it will be “utilizing league assets in driving awareness around issues that are important to our players.”

PRO BASKETBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are retiring a ceremonial jersey to honor Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed.

The ceremonial jersey will be retired on Nov. 3, when the Hawks play the Houston Rockets.

Reed will be honored for his support of the Hawks, including his role in keeping the team in its Philips Arena downtown location. The city is providing $142.5 million of the $192.5 million in the two-year renovation of the facility. The work began last offseason and will be completed following the 2017-18 season.

With the financial support from the city, the Hawks agreed to an 18-year lease extension to remain at the city-owned arena through 2046.

The Hawks say Reed’s ceremonial jersey will be “placed on permanent display” in the arena. The team’s retired player jerseys hang from the rafters.

The Hawks say this is the first time someone outside the team has received this honor.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former Warriors coach and player Al Attles, a current ambassador for the franchise, is hospitalized and will miss Friday night’s game when the defending champions are celebrating his nearly six decades of contributions to the organization.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder said the beloved Attles, who turns 81 on Nov. 7, is doing fine and will return to Oracle Arena as soon as he can in the near future. Details of his condition were not disclosed, the team said.

The Warriors will continue with their plans to honor him during Friday’s home game against the Washington Wizards. Attles bobblehead dolls will be a giveaway and players will wear shooting shirts featuring his likeness.

Attles is in his 58th year with the Warriors, having played in Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game on March 2, 1962.

SKIING

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — While injuries have forced many of ski racing’s biggest names to sit out the season-opening World Cup events this weekend, American standout Lindsey Vonn has unexpectedly announced her start in the women’s giant slalom.

The absence of GS specialists like Lara Gut, Anna Veith, Federica Brignone and Eva-Maria Brem might present Vonn with a good chance to score valuable World Cup points in Saturday’s race, her first GS start since January 2016.

Those points could ultimately help Vonn, who is ranked outside the top 30 in the discipline standings, to get a more favorable starting position in the Olympic giant slalom in Pyeongchang in February.

MLS SOCCER

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake has signed coach Mike Petke to a three-year extension, losing the interim tag.

Details of the contract were not announced.

Petke took over as coach after Jeff Cassar was fired following a 0-2-1 start to the season. Former director of goalkeeping Daryl Shore filled in as interim coach before Petke was hired.

Real Salt Lake went 13-12-4 under Petke and entered the playoff race in the final weekend before missing out. The team closed the season with an 8-3-4 stretch and finished No. 8 in the Western Conference with 45 points. The San Jose Earthquakes secured the final playoff spot with 46 points.

Petke joined the organization in December 2016 as coach of the Real Monarchs after coaching the New York Red Bulls in 2013-14.

