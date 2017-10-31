Suns-Nets, Box

PHOENIX (122)

Warren 7-12 6-7 20, Chriss 0-2 5-6 5, Chandler 1-4 0-0 2, James 9-16 3-3 24, D.Booker 11-22 5-5 32, Jackson 4-14 0-0 8, Bender 4-8 0-0 10, Len 2-5 2-2 6, Ulis 5-10 1-1 11, Daniels 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-96 22-24 122.

BROOKLYN (114)

Carroll 4-11 3-6 13, Hollis-Jefferson 8-16 5-7 21, Mozgov 1-5 0-0 2, Russell 11-21 9-11 33, LeVert 4-9 2-3 11, T.Booker 2-7 0-0 4, Zeller 2-7 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 5-10 2-2 15, Harris 3-6 0-1 6, Crabbe 2-10 0-0 5. Totals 42-102 21-30 114.

Phoenix 30 29 28 35—122 Brooklyn 24 29 35 26—114

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-22 (D.Booker 5-8, James 3-4, Bender 2-4, Warren 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Chriss 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Brooklyn 9-31 (Dinwiddie 3-4, Carroll 2-4, Russell 2-5, LeVert 1-5, Crabbe 1-7, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Harris 0-2, Mozgov 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 66 (Len 15), Brooklyn 44 (Hollis-Jefferson 7). Assists_Phoenix 18 (James 5), Brooklyn 15 (Dinwiddie, Russell 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 26, Brooklyn 22. Technicals_Jackson, T.Booker. A_12,936 (17,732).

