Stars-Canucks Sums

Dallas 0 1 0 1—2 Vancouver 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 0:29; Baertschi, VAN, (interference), 7:11; Oleksiak, DAL, (hooking), 13:53; Methot, DAL, (slashing), 18:07; Vanek, VAN, (hooking), 20:00.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Benn, Radulov), 3:11 (pp). Penalties_Vanek, VAN, (tripping), 2:12; Baertschi, VAN, (hooking), 8:18.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Gagner 1 (D.Sedin, Vanek), 6:00 (pp). Penalties_Methot, DAL, (interference), 4:25; Markstrom, VAN, served by Burmistrov, (tripping), 11:55.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Radulov 3 (Hamhuis, Hamhuis), 2:32. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-10-7-3_29. Vancouver 16-11-11-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 6-2-0 (40 shots-39 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 3-2-2 (29-27).

A_17,109 (18,910).

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.

