Stars-Canucks Sums

|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Benn, Radulov), 3:11 (pp).
Third Period_2, Vancouver, Gagner 1 (D.Sedin, Vanek), 6:00 (pp).
Overtime_3, Dallas, Radulov 3 (Hamhuis, Hamhuis), 2:32. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-10-7-3_29. Vancouver 16-11-11-1_39.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 4.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 6-2-0 (40 shots-39 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 3-2-2 (29-27).
A_17,109 (18,910).
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.
