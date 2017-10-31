NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 30, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Ariana G (14) 3tf 15-12-2-1 321 1 2. Hannelore Hanover (12) 5tm 16-9-5-0 306 4 3. Manchego (6) 2tf 12-12-0-0 297 2 4. Fear The Dragon (3) 3pc 16-12-2-0 184 3 5. What The Hill 3tc 15-8-1-2 141 — 6. Downbytheseaside 3pc 18-10-2-3 138 5 7. Emoticon Hanover 4tm 12-5-3-3 114 6 8. Blazin Britches 3pf 15-11-2-0 98 10 9. Youaremycandygirl 2pf 9-7-0-0 92 — 10. Stay Hungry 2pc 8-6-0-0 33 —

Others receiving votes: Pure Country 25, Huntsville, Twister Bi 22, Lost In Time 19, Crazy Wow, Marion Marauder, Resolve 16, Beckhams Z Tam 12, Filibuster Hanover 11, Alarm Detector 9, Agent Q, Barn Bella, Rainbow Room 4, Caviart Ally, Fiftydallarbill, Mach It So, Phaetosive, You Know You Do 3, Keystone Velocity, Nike Franco N 2, Devious Man, Fourth Dimension 1.

