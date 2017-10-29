Spurs-Pacers, Box

SAN ANTONIO (94)

Anderson 4-7 0-0 8, Aldridge 10-21 5-7 26, Gasol 7-10 2-3 17, Murray 2-8 0-0 4, Green 4-10 0-0 10, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 3-8 3-4 10, Mills 4-14 0-0 10, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Paul 2-4 0-0 6, Ginobili 0-6 3-4 3. Totals 36-90 13-18 94.

INDIANA (97)

Bogdanovic 5-10 2-4 15, T.Young 5-12 0-0 12, Sabonis 9-9 3-4 22, Collison 4-10 0-0 8, Oladipo 7-14 7-8 23, Leaf 0-1 1-2 1, Jefferson 3-8 0-0 6, J.Young 1-3 0-0 3, Joseph 1-5 2-2 4, Stephenson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 36-77 15-20 97.

San Antonio 24 24 16 30—94 Indiana 26 27 15 29—97

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-28 (Paul 2-4, Green 2-4, Mills 2-9, Gasol 1-2, Aldridge 1-2, Gay 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Forbes 0-1, Ginobili 0-2), Indiana 10-22 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Oladipo 2-3, T.Young 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, J.Young 1-2, Stephenson 1-2, Collison 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Anderson, Aldridge 8), Indiana 44 (Sabonis 12). Assists_San Antonio 19 (Gasol, Ginobili 5), Indiana 21 (Collison 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 11, Indiana 20. A_15,013 (18,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.