SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Mississippi 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Evansville 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Macon 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

