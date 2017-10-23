201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 6:25 pm 10/23/2017 06:25pm
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Mississippi 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Evansville 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Macon 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest