201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 10:01 am 10/29/2017 10:01am
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11
Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 0
Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 8
Mississippi 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 11
Evansville 4 1 2 0 1 3 13 18
Macon 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8
Roanoke 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8
Birmingham 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Birmingham 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest