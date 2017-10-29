SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Pensacola
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Huntsville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|8
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Fayetteville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Evansville
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|18
|Macon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|15
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Roanoke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2
Macon 4, Evansville 1
Peoria 3, Birmingham 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
