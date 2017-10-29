SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11 Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 8 Mississippi 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 11 Evansville 4 1 2 0 1 3 13 18 Macon 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8 Roanoke 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8 Birmingham 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Birmingham 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.