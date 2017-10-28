SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Pensacola
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Peoria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Evansville
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|12
|14
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Roanoke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Fayetteville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Macon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 3
Knoxville 7, Evansville 4
Roanoke 5, Macon 4, OT
Pensacola 2, Mississippi 0
Peoria 5, Birmingham 2
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
