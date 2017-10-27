SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4 Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 Mississippi 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Evansville 3 1 1 0 1 3 12 14 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8 Roanoke 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8 Fayetteville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Macon 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 14 Birmingham 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 3

Knoxville 7, Evansville 4

Roanoke 5, Macon 4, OT

Pensacola 2, Mississippi 0

Peoria 5, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

