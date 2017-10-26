SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Mississippi
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Evansville
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Fayetteville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Peoria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Roanoke
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Knoxville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Macon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
