SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Mississippi 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Evansville 2 1 0 0 1 3 8 7 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Peoria 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Macon 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.